Lottie Woad Leaps to 3-Shot Lead in LPGA Tournament; Amanda Doherty on Her Heels

Lottie Woad secured a 3-shot lead over Amanda Doherty through three rounds of the Kroger Queen City Championship with a brilliant 5-under-par 65 on Saturday. However, Nelly Korda is still in contention to win her third straight event, and a few others are locked in at 5 under to fight for a share of the $2 million purse.

England's Lottie Woad secured a 3-shot lead over Amanda Doherty through three rounds of the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati after firing a 5-under-par 65 on Saturday.

Woad delivered four birdies on the back nine to move to 11-under 199 going into Sunday's final round. Woad, who hasn't finished higher than a tie for seventh this season, stated 'looking forward to being back in contention again' after some inconsistent play. Doherty, who has yet to finish better than tied for eighth in any LPGA event since joining the Tour in 2022, said 'there is definitely excitement, definitely nerves' ahead of the final round.

Nelly Korda, Haerat Ryu, Rose Zhang, Anne Chen, Lindy Duncan, Jeeno Thitikul, and Rio Takeda are the golfers locked in at 5 under through 54 holes of the tournament





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