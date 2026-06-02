Lordkez Makes Debut on Global Colors Platform, Fulfilling a Decade-Old Dream

South African alternative R&B artist Lordkez has performed on the internationally renowned Color Show, marking a significant milestone in her career. The Kimberley-born singer, now based in Johannesburg, spoke about the surreal experience of filming in New York, the significance of representing South Africa on a global stage, and her upcoming projects including a sophomore album and dreams of a sold-out tour. She also shared her aspirations to collaborate with local rapper Nasty C and international innovator Tierra Whack.

Johannesburg-based alternative R&B singer Lordkez is still pinching herself after making her debut on the globally acclaimed Color Show platform. The former SMag cover star recently travelled to New York to film her performance, joining a growing list of local artists who have graced the international platform.

For the Kimberley-born musician, the opportunity was the fulfilment of a dream she had carried since discovering the platform nearly a decade ago. She spoke to Sowetan about the experience, representing SA abroad, and what's next for her fast-rising career. Honestly, it felt surreal. Everything happened so quickly that I'm still processing it.

Colors is something I've always wanted to do. I remember back in 2016 feeling like I had discovered a secret world of music because I was constantly finding incredible new artists through the platform. At the time, I could only dream about one day performing on the same platform. It was my first time in New York, so I was extremely excited.

I landed on March 30, and we filmed the performance the very next day. Although we were initially only supposed to be there for a few days, I stayed a bit longer so I could do some studio sessions and continue working on my album. It felt like something straight out of a dream. Tell us about the song you chose to perform.

Even though it hasn't officially been released yet, I've been quietly introducing it to audiences at live performances over the past year because it's one of my favourite songs I've ever written. It's a love song with a nostalgic feel inspired by classic 80s and 90s R&B. There's something timeless about it, and it represents where I currently am as an artist. What did it mean to represent SA on such a global platform?

I felt incredibly honoured to represent my country on a platform that reaches audiences all over the world. Beyond that, I also felt proud to represent young girls who have big dreams and ambitions. Being the first artist from Kimberley to perform on Colors is something that means a great deal to me. It feels like a reminder that where you come from doesn't limit where you can go.

You join local artists like Tyla, Sjava, Sho Madjozi, Lloyiso and ByLwansta who have also performed on Colors. Did you ever imagine your 2026 would look like this? I really hoped it would. I've always believed in dreaming big and working towards those dreams, even when the journey feels uncertain.

What I've learnt is that chasing your dreams requires a lot of resilience. There are moments when things take longer than expected and moments when you question yourself, but you have to keep going. I'm also incredibly grateful for the support system around me. I have family, friends, fans and a team that genuinely believe in me and continue to encourage me.

Having that community behind me has made all the difference. Looking back, I'm proud of how far I've come, but I also know there's still so much more I want to achieve. The biggest thing for me would be doing a sold-out show. I'd also love to launch my own tour because I've never done that before, and it's something I've wanted for a very long time.

I'm currently working towards releasing my sophomore album, hopefully towards the end of the year if everything comes together as planned. A lot of my focus right now is on making sure the music is the best it can possibly be. At the same time, I'm enjoying being on the road and performing. There's something special about seeing people connect with your music in real life.

Social media is wonderful and allows you to reach people across the world, but nothing compares to standing in front of an audience and feeling that connection firsthand. Finally, who are your dream collaborators? Locally, I would love to work with Nasty C. I've wanted to collaborate with him for a long time because I think we could create something really special together. Internationally, I'm a huge fan of Tierra Whack.

I think she's incredibly creative and fearless. I feel like we could make something magical, unexpected and exciting. Overall, I enjoy collaborations that happen organically. The best songs usually come from genuine creative chemistry, so I'm always open to working with people when it feels natural and the timing is right





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Lordkez Colors Show South African Music Alternative R&B New York Performance Debut Tyla Sjava Sho Madjozi Lloyiso Bylwansta Kimberley Artist Sophomore Album Nasty C Tierra Whack Music Collaboration

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