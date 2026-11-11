DA Invites EFF and MK Party to Coalition Talks After 2026 Local Elections

The DA has reached out to the EFF and MK Party for coalition talks, despite years of hostility. The EFF and MK Party confirmed receiving a letter and are considering the proposal.

The DA has invited the EFF and MK Party to coalition talks, marking a major shift from its longstanding refusal to work with them. The EFF and MK Party confirmed to the Sunday Times on Wednesday that they received a letter from the DA opening the door to possible coalition arrangements in municipalities.

EFF elections spokesperson Sixolise Gcilishe said, Yes, we did receive the letter from the DA and the leadership met with them yesterday. They have asked us to work with them in municipalities, however, we have not yet responded to their proposal. MK Party leader Dali Mpofu also confirmed the DA had reached out to former president Jacob Zuma for possible coalition talks. He said, We have not yet formally responded, but a decision has been taken to accept the invitation.

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The two teams will be finalising the arrangements for the meeting to take place in the next few days. Mpofu added that the MK Party's national negotiations team held an exploratory meeting with the ANC negotiators on Sunday. He stated, The MK Party does not have any preconditions or non-negotiables. As previously announced, we are prepared to talk to any political party which is willing to talk to us.

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A DA insider said the position adopted at the party's federal executive meeting last week was to open discussions with all parties about possible coalition arrangements. The insider said, I think Geordin is more open to conversations with everyone. He is not John Steenhuisen, but the parties we eventually form coalitions with must be committed to good governance.

DA federal council chairperson Ashor Sarupen did not directly respond to questions about whether the party was negotiating with the EFF and MK Party. He said, Our comment is as follows: we have committed that we would not do negotiations via the press. We are speaking to all parties interested in non-racialism, the rule of law, anti-corruption and service delivery, in good faith, to do what's best for our citizens and to restore service delivery in municipalities.

DA Abandons Previous Opposition to Coalition Talks

The move marks a departure from the DA's longstanding position that it would not enter into coalition arrangements with the EFF or MK Party. The DA has repeatedly said that one of the reasons it entered the government of national unity was to keep the EFF and MK Party out of national government. It previously described a possible ANC-EFF-MKP coalition as a doomsday coalition.

During The Political Arena podcast's leaders' debate in October, DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis accused the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, of fuelling instability in coalition governments. He argued that parties such as the DA had a responsibility to keep the EFF out of government. Hill-Lewis also accused the EFF of facilitating, participating in and leading state capture and large-scale looting wherever it held influence.

On voting day, DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille was reported to have ruled out any arrangement that relied on the EFF to keep a minority coalition in power. Sunday World reported that Zille had warned that the DA would rather sit in opposition than enter what she described as an unworkable coalition.

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Zille Faces Backlash Over Defamatory Allegations Against Malema

Malema sent Zille a letter of demand accusing her of making defamatory and unfounded allegations during a Sunday interview in which she alleged that Malema had wielded influence over former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Zille has refused to retract her statement. The DA's coalition overtures come after the 2026 local government elections, where the African National Congress emerged as the biggest party nationally with 30.76% of the vote, or approximately 9.16 million votes.

However, no single party secured an outright majority in many municipalities, creating the need for coalition negotiations. On 8 November, the IEC confirmed that approximately 14.9 million South Africans had participated in the elections. The ANC's coalition negotiations are being led by its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, alongside other senior party leaders. The MK Party's negotiating team is led by its first deputy president, Duduzane Zuma, and advocate Dali Mpofu, among others.

The EFF's five-member negotiating team comprises secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, deputy secretary-general Leigh-Ann Mathys, Gauteng provincial chairperson Nkululeko Dunga, Veronica Mente and Dr Gumani Tshimomola. On Wednesday, 11 November, the EFF confirmed that it had held what it described as a very progressive meeting with the MK Party. The two parties discussed possible coalition arrangements following the 2026 local government elections, with service delivery among their priorities.

EFF MK Party Outline Priority Service Delivery Commitments

The EFF said in a statement, This is the time for left-wing organisations to rally together and save this country from Apartheid 2.0. We are committed to putting the people of South Africa first through practical service delivery, by ensuring regular refuse collection, insourcing municipal workers, restoring and maintaining streetlights, and exempting vulnerable households from paying for basic services such as water and electricity.

The meeting forms part of ongoing coalition discussions as political parties seek agreements to govern municipalities where they do not have enough council seats to govern independently.