Lois Boisson Returns to the Court at Madrid Open After Challenging Injury Layoff

French sensation Lois Boisson prepares for her return to competitive tennis at the Madrid Open following a difficult period marked by injuries and mental strain.

French tennis star Lois Boisson is poised to make a highly anticipated return to the professional circuit at the Madrid Open this Tuesday. The 22-year-old, who captured the hearts of fans during her remarkable run to the semifinals at the 2025 Roland Garros, has been sidelined for several months due to a series of persistent physical ailments.

Reflecting on this challenging period, Boisson described the last few months as the most difficult stretch of her career, noting that the mental toll was just as significant as the physical pain. After her breakout performance in Paris, where she defeated high-profile opponents such as Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva, Boisson surged into the top 50 rankings and secured her first tour-level title in Hamburg. However, the sudden shift in expectations and the intense media scrutiny surrounding her breakthrough appeared to impact her overall well-being, ultimately leading to a period of intense personal reflection and recovery. The road to recovery has been fraught with complications, particularly regarding the management of her physical health. Boisson has not competed on the WTA tour since September, having withdrawn from the Beijing event due to what she termed as medical mistakes. She explained that inaccurate timelines regarding her recovery from minor leg niggles and a more serious arm injury led to several false starts, including a recent withdrawal from the tournament in Rouen. During this time, the young athlete struggled to process the mounting pressure that followed her domestic Grand Slam success, admitting that the increased attention was something she was not prepared to handle at such an early stage in her development. By stepping away from the spotlight, Boisson has been working to find a balance, focusing on both her physical rehabilitation and her mental fortitude to ensure that she returns to the court with a more sustainable approach to professional tennis. Now, as she prepares for her debut at the Madrid Open, Boisson is focused on enjoying the competitive environment of the tour once again. She is set to face American player Peyton Stearns in the round of 128, a match that marks the beginning of her attempt to regain her momentum on her preferred clay surface. While she maintains a grounded perspective, refusing to set specific performance targets, the primary goal remains to compete pain-free. The Frenchwoman expressed immense gratitude for the simple opportunity to hold her racquet and play the sport she loves after such a long layoff. Her journey back to full fitness is viewed as a healing process, and she believes that the lessons learned during her hiatus will serve as a foundation for her future success. As the Madrid Open commences, the tennis world will be watching closely to see if Boisson can rediscover the spark that made her the breakout star of the 2025 season





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