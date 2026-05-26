Loggerhead Turtle's Recovery After Major Operation

A loggerhead turtle at the Cape Town Turtle Conservation Centre is slowly healing from a life-saving flipper amputation after a severe chronic infection. The turtle's journey has become a reminder of the fragility and resilience of ocean wildlife.

A loggerhead turtle at the Cape Town Turtle Conservation Centre is slowly healing from a major operation, winning the hearts of the public. On 3 December 2025, Habanero underwent a life-saving flipper amputation after a severe chronic infection continued to spread despite months of treatment.

For months, staff at Cape Town’s The rescued loggerhead turtle arrived weak, exhausted and covered in thousands of parasitic leeches after being found near Witsand earlier this year. On 16 May, after a major operation that saw one of his front flippers amputated, the Centre When Habanero was first brought in during February 2025, conservationists knew they were dealing with a serious case. The adult male loggerhead turtle was severely anaemic, dehydrated and barely responsive.

According to the rehabilitation team, the sheer number of leeches attached to his body had already pushed him to the brink. Over several weeks, veterinarians worked to stabilise him through intensive treatment and repeated ‘de-leeching’ sessions. Slowly, his blood levels improved and signs of recovery began to emerge.

However, veterinarians discovered that Habanero’s left elbow was badly swollen and extremely painful. Scans later revealed extensive bone damage caused by a chronic infection that had likely been developing for a long time before his rescue. Despite surgery to clean out infected tissue and months of targeted antibiotics, the condition worsened. By August, the infection had reportedly begun spreading to other parts of his body, raising fears of sepsis and further bone deterioration.

For the veterinary team, the situation became a race against time. The operation took place at a veterinary clinic in Kraaifontein after construction work at the aquarium made its own surgical facilities unsuitable. On the morning of the procedure, Habanero was carefully transported under close supervision before being placed under general anaesthesia. The surgery itself lasted around 90 minutes.

Veterinary staff meticulously removed the infected limb, cutting through damaged tissue and bone before sealing and bandaging the wound. Afterwards, the team discovered a large mass of dead infected tissue inside the joint — confirming just how serious the condition had become. Dr Bernice van Huyssteen, who has overseen Habanero’s treatment, said the team consulted sea turtle specialists around the world before making the difficult call to amputate the infected flipper.

The decision, while drastic, was viewed as Habanero’s best chance at survival.

‘Without this procedure, it was unlikely that the infection would ever resolve with antibiotic treatment alone,’ – Dr Bernice van Huyssteen Following surgery, Habanero spent several days recovering in a temperature-controlled room before returning to a rehabilitation pool. The Turtle Conservation Centre team continued to monitor him closely through blood tests, scans and ongoing treatment. Encouragingly, veterinarians say the surgical wound is healing well, and no new areas of infection have been detected in recent scans.

While his long-term prognosis remains cautious, there is renewed optimism surrounding his recovery. Habanero’s journey has become a reminder of both the fragility and resilience of ocean wildlife. Though he may never move through the water quite the same way again, his caretakers believe his story is far from over. For now, the big turtle with the fighting spirit continues taking recovery one careful stroke at a time





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Loggerhead Turtle Cape Town Turtle Conservation Centre Flipper Amputation Chronic Infection Sea Turtle Specialists Sea Turtle Conservation Ocean Wildlife Fragility Resilience

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