Loggerhead Turtle Kai Beats Odds After Years of Rehabilitation

Kai, a loggerhead turtle, has completed his rehabilitation after six years in the care of the Turtle Conservation Centre at the Two Oceans Aquarium. The 100kg sub-adult arrived as a 53g hatchling in October 2020, one of only a few to survive to adulthood.

Kai, a loggerhead turtle , has completed his rehabilitation after six years in the care of the Turtle Conservation Centre at the Two Oceans Aquarium. The 100kg sub-adult arrived as a 53g hatchling in October 2020, one of only a few to survive to adulthood.

He underwent extensive physiotherapy, treatment for severe buoyancy problems caused by uneven lung development and recurring infections, and fitted with a custom-made buoyancy device. The breakthrough device enabled him to swim and dive normally. Kai was released into the De Hoop Marine Protected Area with a satellite tag, which is tracking his movements. The successful rehabilitation of Kai marks a milestone in the conservation efforts of the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation, Morukuru Goodwill Foundation, and CapeNature advocates





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Turtle Conservation Loggerhead Turtle Rehabilitation Buoyancy Problems Ocean Protection Wildlife Conservation Efforts

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