Seventeen-year-old Logan Erwee secures the national RCX Nitro Buggy championship at Zwartkops Raceway after a tense final lap battle with JP Sweeck.

Seventeen-year-old Logan Erwee secured the South Africa n national RCX Nitro Buggy championship title on November 1 at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria. The victory concluded a six-round season that went down to the final five seconds of the last lap. Erwee edged out runner-up JP Sweeck in a tense finish that capped a five-year racing journey.

Nail-Biting Championship Decided in Final Seconds

The title race came down to the final moments of the last race. Erwee held his nerve while defending his position against Sweeck, who had the pace to challenge. The seventeen-year-old Hoërskool Brandwag Grade 11 learner finished second in the electric buggy category behind Sweeck. This result highlighted his versatility in both nitro and electric categories.

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Erwee admitted to extreme nervousness before the final race. He explained that he did not perform well in the first race but improved significantly in the second. The championship outcome depended entirely on the last race of the season. He described the final lap as a defensive drive where he had to close every corner.

In the final five seconds, Sweeck came extremely close to Erwee. However, Sweeck overturned his car in the last corner. Erwee crossed the finish line just ahead of his competitor. His father Martin Erwee was screaming throughout that critical final lap. The moment marked a historic achievement for the young driver.

Strategic Pit Stops and Family Bonding Drive Success

Behind the victory was a carefully planned strategy between Erwee and his father. They executed a one-stop pit strategy instead of stopping twice to refuel. This approach saved the team approximately three to four seconds. They later discovered that JP Sweeck had adopted the same strategic decision.

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The identical strategies turned the race into a mental game. Erwee emphasized the importance of keeping the car on its wheels under pressure. The championship was special because it went down to the final race. Erwee missed three of the six rounds due to rugby commitments.

Despite missing half the season, Erwee recorded strong results. He achieved a second-place finish, a victory, and another second-place finish before the final showdown. His introduction to RC racing came during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. He found an old, broken-down radio-controlled car in the family storage.

Erwee asked his father what the object was. Martin Erwee revealed it was a car he used to race in the past. The pair decided to fix the cars and buy new parts to start racing together. For the past five years, they have raced annually. They have gradually improved their equipment and skills over this period.

Balancing Rugby and Racing with Community Support

Outside of racing, Erwee is a committed rugby player. He represents his school at the provincial level. He balances these two sporting disciplines through dedicated weekday rugby training. Weekend racing sessions are conducted with his father Martin.

Erwee expressed deep gratitude for his father's commitment. He thanked Martin for putting in the hours and for all the practices they have done. He stated that the effort was definitely worth it. He described the feeling of victory as something he cannot put into words.

The championship victory received support from Bosch Car Service Boksburg Auto. Managing director Yugan Moodley said they are passionate about working with the community. They sponsor athletes and help orphanages as part of their outreach work. Some of their initiatives include working with the CFAO Mobility Knights Foundation.

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Other organizations supported by Bosch Car Service include the Salvation Army and Urban Ruins. Moodley said someone needs to invest in a youngster with potential. He stated they are proud to invest in a youngster that delivers results. He noted that seeing a young person proud of their work makes the business proud.

Future Plans for Defending the National Crown

Erwee has already set his sights on defending his national crown next season. A new associated car is lined up for a rebuild in December. This preparation indicates his serious intent to maintain his championship status.

The photographer for the event was Lebohang Pita. He is a journalist for the Benoni City Times. He covers sports and general news for the newspaper. He also writes a bi-weekly column called The Corner Flag.

The podium ceremony featured several other competitors. Charles Hollander finished third in the championship. Benno Spangenberg placed fourth in the standings. Jarrod le Roux was also present at the awards ceremony.

Erwee's achievement highlights the growing popularity of RCX racing in South Africa. His ability to balance school, rugby, and professional-level racing is notable. The support from family and local businesses has been instrumental. The partnership between Erwee and his father continues to yield results.

The final results at Zwartkops Raceway confirmed Erwee's dominance in the nitro category. His defensive driving skills were tested to the limit. The overturned car of his rival sealed his victory. The event served as a testament to his skill and preparation.

Erwee's story resonates with young athletes in the country. He started with a broken car in 2020. He now holds the national title after five years of effort. His journey from storage room to podium is inspiring. The future looks bright for the seventeen-year-old champion.