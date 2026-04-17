Local Runner Achieves Milestone Tenth Finish at Two Oceans Marathon

Panorama Running Club’s Jacky van Schoor celebrates a decade of completing the challenging Two Oceans Marathon, sharing insights on preparation, mental fortitude, and the enduring allure of the scenic course.

For Jacky van Schoor, a dedicated member of the Panorama Running Club, a once-aspiring bucket list item has blossomed into an enduring odyssey. She has now achieved the remarkable feat of completing the prestigious Two Oceans Marathon an incredible 10 times. This iconic event, hosted annually in Cape Town during April, encompasses both a challenging 56km ultramarathon and a demanding 21km half-marathon.

Renowned for its breathtakingly scenic course, it was precisely this natural splendor that first enticed Van Schoor to embark on this extraordinary journey. Despite her extensive experience, Van Schoor candidly admits that a certain level of apprehension has been a constant companion throughout her marathon endeavors. "The anxiety was there for the first one, all the ones in between and the last one. The ever-present worries about whether you will make it," she shared, emphasizing that the nerves have never fully dissipated, even with a decade of finishes under her belt. Her path to ten completions was not a straightforward annual pilgrimage; rather, it unfolded over several years, punctuated by periods where she was unable to participate. The allure of the course remains undiminished for her. "Running up Chapman’s Peak, going higher and higher until you can see Hout Bay, the views are spectacular. I marvel at this every year," she exclaims, her voice resonating with the enduring awe the landscape inspires. This year's edition of the race presented a unique set of obstacles for Van Schoor, stemming from a particularly demanding schedule that led to her missing several crucial training sessions. "You can’t catch these up, so you have to face an even greater challenge on race day. Stern words to yourself and a mantra help," she explained, highlighting the mental fortitude required to overcome such setbacks. When asked about her strategies for optimal race preparation, Van Schoor strongly advocates for meticulous planning and execution, urging fellow runners to adopt a similar disciplined approach. She specifically underlined the critical importance of hill training, essential for conquering formidable ascents like Constantia Nek. Furthermore, she credits the invaluable guidance of a coach over the past two years for cultivating her consistency and refining her training regimen. For those contemplating the daunting ultramarathon, Van Schoor offers sage advice: gradual progression is paramount. "You need to do a few marathons and an ultra before attempting Two Oceans. It’s a tough one, and knowing you have done most of the distance before gives you confidence," she asserts, underscoring the psychological advantage of prior experience. Reflecting on the profound impact that running has had on her life, Van Schoor identifies persistence as the cornerstone of her philosophy. "Runners tend to be able to struggle through bad patches and persist until the going gets easier again. I try to have that philosophy in other aspects as well," she states, drawing parallels between the resilience forged on the road and its application to broader life challenges. Looking towards the horizon, Jacky remains committed to her passion for running, with an eye on participating in more local events. The allure of international competition also beckons, and the Midnight Sun Marathon in Norway continues to feature prominently on her list of aspirations, signifying her ongoing dedication to pushing her limits and exploring new horizons through the sport.





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