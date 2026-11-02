Local Government Elections Get Green Light From Parliamentary Committees

Parliamentary committees are satisfied with the IEC's Local Government Elections preparations, but ballot security and political violence concerns remain.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has received the approval of parliamentary committees overseeing its preparations for Wednesday's Local Government Elections. Three committees said they were satisfied with the commission's readiness, although they warned that concerns remain over ballot security, technical challenges and the potential for political violence. The Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, leads the commission's work for the vote, which will be managed from the Local Government Elections National Results Operation Centre in Midrand.

More than 136 000 candidates are expected to contest 10 526 council seats across the country. About 29.2 million people are registered to vote, and more than 2.6 million special vote applications have been approved. The scale of the poll has placed significant pressure on the commission and on the institutions responsible for overseeing it.

Also read 2026 South Africa Local Government Elections: Voter Turnout and Coalitions

Parliamentary Committees Assess IEC Readiness

Three parliamentary committees carried out an oversight visit to the IEC headquarters before the poll. After the visit, they said they were satisfied with the commission's preparations. They also urged the commission to remain vigilant over technical challenges, the security of ballots and access to voting stations.

The committees raised a specific concern about recalled ballots. The issue follows a Constitutional Court judgment that allowed additional ANC candidates to take part in the elections. Lawmakers said the security of these recalled ballots must be guaranteed to avoid doubt entering the system.

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Special Votes and Ballot Security Concerns

Zweli Mkhize, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, stressed the importance of safeguarding the ballots that had already been printed. He warned that any doubt could create a perception of a compromised election, which would undermine public trust in the result.

The number of approved special vote applications has risen sharply. More than 2.6 million applications have been approved, a 131% increase compared with the 2021 local government elections. IEC teams will conduct approximately 678 000 home visits, while about 1.9 million voters are expected to cast special votes at their registered voting stations today and tomorrow.

Special votes are designed for elderly voters, people with disabilities and those who will be voting outside their voting districts. The commission's large home visit programme is intended to make sure these voters can take part in the election without having to travel to a station.

Political Violence Concerns in KwaZulu-Natal

Despite the preparations, concerns about political violence and intimidation remain in KwaZulu-Natal. Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has expressed worry about the potential for political intolerance, intimidation, provocation and violence during the final days of campaigning. He urged political parties, their leaders, candidates and supporters to show restraint and respect one another.

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Ntuli said parties should compete on the strength of their ideas, policies and service delivery commitments, rather than through threats, violence or the destruction of property. In the Western Cape, 55 political parties are expected to contest the City of Cape Town elections, which makes the city a key battleground. Premier Alan Winde has warned against violence in the taxi industry and said disputes must be resolved within the law.

Velenkosini Hlabisa, the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Local Government Elections. He said the government has prioritised election security, including cybersecurity threats, electoral fraud and incidents that could undermine public confidence. He stated that the government will not tolerate conduct that undermines the electoral process or threatens the safety of voters, candidates, election officials and communities.

Political analyst Professor André Duvenhage of North-West University said the elections could mark a turning point in South African politics. He praised the IEC for being on time and well prepared for what he described as an extremely comprehensive and difficult election. He predicted that the ANC is likely to lose significant support and may not be the strongest party in several metropolitan areas. He added that coalition politics will become even more prominent, as seen in 2021, when there were about seventy-plus hung councils.