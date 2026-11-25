The Cannabis Crisis Coalition has called on the government to reissue section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substances Act to distinguish pharmaceutical cannabis from recreational flower, while police and justice departments continue raids under the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act of 1992.

The Cannabis Crisis Coalition (CCC) has called on the government to reissue section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substances Act to clarify the distinction between pharmaceutical cannabis and cannabis flower intended for adult recreational use.

The coalition held a briefing on Tuesday, according to Business Day. The CCC says the departments of trade and agriculture agree with the cannabis lobby on the need to align policy with the decriminalisation of small-quantity cannabis possession and medicinal use, but the police and justice departments continue to target the substance.

Also read Ramaphosa Outlines New GBVF Interventions and Water Crisis Updates

Fields of Green CEO Calls For Clarification

Myrtle Clarke, a member of the CCC and founder, CEO and MD of Fields of Green for All, said the coalition had seen search warrants for raids held last week that were issued under the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act of 1992. She said the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act was not perfect, but the coalition supported it being signed into law in 2024 and waited eagerly for the regulations attendant to that act.

Advertisement

We have been waiting and waiting, she said. Clarke said the coalition sent out various letters and requests for clarification from as many as seven different government departments and got feedback to varying levels. We have had positive feedback from the department of agriculture, which basically passed the baton back to the department of trade, industry and competition, she said. We have had positive feedback from the DTIC and look forward to continuing to engage with them.

She said the coalition also had a read receipt from the president s office and will follow up on that. Now that our president and all the other attended ministers who have been swanning around in California for the last week or so are back in the country, we look forward to following up, particularly with minister Parks Tao from DTIC and his office to try and get clarity, she said.

Justice Department Silent On Cannabis Regulations

She said the department of justice has been completely silent and has not answered the coalition s questions on its concerns for more than 10 months. Brett Hilton-Barber, founder and publisher of Cannabiz Africa, said the government needed to make the legislative changes it had been promising for years, either classifying cannabis as an agricultural crop under the Plant Improvement Act or as a medicine under the department of health s regulations.

What the government needs to do is implement the things that it has promised to do, and the first thing is to remove cannabis as a narcotic from the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act of 1992, he said. And it is ridiculously simple and could have been done eight years ago. It is not even in the Drugs Act. It is a schedule of the Drugs Act.

Advertisement

Legislative Changes To Protect Nonviolent Civilians

He added that these legislative updates will remove the police and security cluster from the equation, protecting nonviolent civilians from being targeted by police officers looking to get their arrest numbers up by continuing to arrest people for cannabis-related instances. Jacqui Ramage, director of the South African Network of Cannabis Professionals, said that since the 2018 Prince ruling at the Constitutional Court there was a proverbial cannabis tennis ball between departments.

The ruling found that the criminalisation of private use, possession or cultivation of cannabis infringes the right to privacy in terms of section 14 of the Constitution. The DTIC National Cannabis Masterplan, released in 2021, said the department has committed to achieving 10% annual growth in the cannabis and hemp sector, from a R14bn base, aligned with booming global market forecasts that value the industry in the tens of billions of dollars.

The masterplan s vision is closely linked to broader strategies to support farmers, strengthen rural supply chains and logistics, and expand export markets for agricultural commodities, including cannabis and hemp products.