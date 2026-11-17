The Liberian-flagged LNG tanker Gas Husky has sunk off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast, marking the latest incident in a series of attacks that have disrupted vital Ukrainian grain shipments.

The Liberian-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Gas Husky sank off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast on Tuesday, shortly after sending a distress signal near the site of a drone-attacked ship from the previous day.

The incident occurred within Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, approximately 80 kilometers east of Byala, and has raised further alarms regarding the security of maritime traffic in the region. Bulgaria's defense ministry confirmed that the vessel disappeared from radar shortly after midnight, and its emergency beacon, which signals that a vessel has sunk, was activated at 8:02 am local time, or 6:02 am GMT.

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Gas Husky Crew Evacuated Safely

All 19 crew members aboard the Gas Husky were successfully evacuated from a life raft and transported to an air base in the nearby town of Varna. The transport ministry stated that the tanker was carrying 3,400 tonnes of LNG at the time it went down. The crew members are now safe, and there have been no reports of injuries among the seafarers involved in this latest maritime disaster.

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Varna regional governor Mario Smarkov reported that there had been no pollution recorded in the area despite the sinking of the heavy fuel-carrying vessel. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident, although the state of the tanker and the precise circumstances leading to its loss remain unclear at this early stage. The Greek-based manager of the vessel did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the situation.

Second Attack Threatens Black Sea Shipping

This event follows closely on the heels of a similar attack on Monday, when a cargo ship carrying wheat sank about 70 kilometers off the same stretch of coast. The wheat-carrying vessel went down after being struck by at least one drone, marking another significant loss in a growing pattern of aggression against commercial shipping in the Black Sea. The proximity of the two incidents suggests a coordinated or escalating threat to international maritime routes in these waters.

These sinkings are part of a broader spate of attacks that have left more than 20 seafarers missing and feared dead since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified. Maritime security firm Diaplous reported that at least 17 vessels have been attacked off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania since mid-July. This persistent violence is raising serious concerns about the widening conflict and its impact on global supply chains.

Ukraine Grain Exports Face New Risks

The waters off the shores of these two NATO countries have become the primary route for shipments from Ukraine, which remains one of the world's biggest grain exporters. The Black Sea ports of Ukraine have come under constant fire from Russian forces since the invasion began, forcing exporters to rely on complex and increasingly dangerous sea routes. The sinking of the Gas Husky highlights the severe risks now associated with these vital trade corridors.

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The recurring nature of these attacks underscores the fragility of the current security situation in the Black Sea. As international shipping companies navigate this volatile environment, the loss of the Gas Husky adds to the growing list of commercial casualties in the region. Authorities continue to monitor the area closely as they work to understand the full scope of the threats facing maritime traffic.