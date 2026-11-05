Lizaad Williams Leads Dafabet Boland to Thrilling Super Over Win

Lizaad Williams took two crucial wickets in four balls to secure a Super Over victory for Dafabet Boland over the Dafabet Warriors in the YesPlay Pro20 Cup.

Lizaad Williams produced a match-winning bowling performance to guide Dafabet Boland to a dramatic Super Over victory against the Dafabet Warriors during their YesPlay Pro20 Cup Super 8 clash. The contest took place on Thursday evening at St George Park in Gqeberha, delivering high-stakes entertainment for cricket fans.

Williams Defends Crucial Runs in Death Overs

Lizaad Williams delivered a spell of exceptional pressure bowling by claiming two wickets in just four balls while conceding only two runs. This critical intervention set the stage for Boland to survive the Warriors' late surge and advance to the Super Over. He removed Jordan Hermann with his second delivery and immediately followed up by dismissing Patrick Kruger with his fourth ball.

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The Boland pacer successfully defended seven runs in the final over of the regular innings to help the team avoid defeat. His precise lines and lengths denied Thomas Kaber and Beuran Hendricks the space needed to free their arms or find gaps in the field for boundaries. This disciplined approach forced the match into the decisive Super Over format.

Lehan Botha Anchors Boland Inning With Half-Century

Lehan Botha answered his captain's call with a vital half-century that steered the visitors to a competitive total of 138-5. The 25-year-old batter arrived at the crease when Boland was struggling at 44-2 after 5.3 overs, having lost two wickets in just eight deliveries. He dug his heels in and played a resolute innings to shepherd the team to a defendable score.

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Botha shared the crease with three different batters, including Gavin Kaplan, Jhedli van Briesies, and Ferisco Adams. His partnership with Kaplan was short-lived, contributing 19 runs to the total before falling. However, he then built Boland's highest partnership of the match with a 37-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside Jhedli van Briesies.

When Jhedli van Briesies departed at the close of the 16th over, Ferisco Adams replaced him and made an immediate impact. Adams struck two sixes and a single four for his unbeaten 22 from 12 balls. He stitched together a 34-run fifth-wicket stand with Lehan Botha, which collapsed when Botha holed out to Jordan Hermann in the deep, ending his crucial contribution.

Warriors Chase Fails After Stubbs and Muthusamy Falls

Unlike Boland, who benefited from a brisk 35-run opening stand, the Dafabet Warriors lost two early wickets and found themselves in trouble at 33-2 after 3.4 overs. Tristan Stubbs played a controlled innings, compiling a run-a-ball 40 that kept the hosts in the contest despite the early setbacks. His steady presence was essential for the Warriors to stay within reach.

Stubbs cobbled together a 57-run third-wicket partnership with Senuran Muthusamy, who struck a patient 25 off 30 balls. The Proteas middle-order batter looked dangerous until Lizaad Williams delivered a ball that castled his stumps in the 17th over, shifting momentum back toward Boland. This dismissal disrupted the Warriors' rhythm significantly.

Patrick Kruger and Andile Mogakane took over the responsibility of the chase from the fallen stars. Mogakane was the aggressor, striking 19 runs from nine deliveries, while Kruger patiently accumulated 12 runs from 16 balls. Despite their efforts, the Warriors could not match the required rate and finished at 138-7 in their 20 overs, leveling the scores for the Super Over.

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Super Over Decider and Tournament Implications

The match reached its climax in the Super Over, where Lizaad Williams continued his dominant display by taking two more wickets. Ferisco Adams provided the finishing touch by finding the boundary with the first ball he faced, securing a thrilling victory for Dafabet Boland. This performance highlighted the depth of Boland's bowling attack in high-pressure situations.

The victory lifts Dafabet Boland into second place in the Super 8 standings with 16 points from four wins and a single loss in five games. The team has demonstrated resilience and tactical acumen to secure their spot in the later stages of the tournament. Their consistent performance has made them strong contenders for the title.

The Dafabet Warriors, on the other hand, drop one place from second to third with 16 points from three wins, one loss, and a single no-result. The defeat highlights the fine margins in professional cricket and the impact of key individual performances like those from Lizaad Williams and Ferisco Adams.

Williams finished the match with two wickets for 22 runs in four overs, while Glenton collected an equal number of scalps but conceded 35 runs in his four overs. The differential in economy rates and wicket-taking ability in the final overs proved to be the decisive factor in this intense rivalry. Boland now looks ahead to their next challenge with confidence boosted by this hard-fought win.