Living with MS in South Africa: Diagnostic Delays and Challenges for Black Patients

Many South Africans with MS face long delays in diagnosis, especially Black patients like Sello Maphosa, due to misconceptions and lack of awareness. The condition remains misunderstood, impacting careers, families, and quality of life.

Thousands of South Africa ns living with multiple sclerosis (MS) still face significant delays in diagnosis, support, and care. Although MS remains widely misunderstood, it is increasingly affecting individuals during their prime years, impacting career, family life, relationships, mobility, cognitive function, emotional well-being, and financial stability.

MS is a chronic, unpredictable neurological condition affecting the central nervous system, disrupting communication between the brain and body. Symptoms can range from numbness and tingling to vision loss, mobility difficulties, cognitive impairment, fatigue, and paralysis. Women are disproportionately affected, with global data showing they are two to three times more likely to be diagnosed with MS than men.

An estimated 4,600 to 5,000 South Africans currently live with MS, though experts believe the true number may be significantly higher due to underdiagnosis, limited epidemiological data, and barriers to accessing specialist neurological care. The progression, severity, and combination of symptoms differ from person to person, making MS one of the most complex and misunderstood neurological conditions.

Sello Maphosa, 57, has lived with MS for at least 16 years and can testify to the struggles of obtaining a correct diagnosis as a Black man in South Africa. For many patients, the road to diagnosis is long, emotionally exhausting, and financially draining, with some spending years searching for answers. Maphosa was no exception. Doctors and specialists hesitated to formally diagnose him for years because of his ethnicity.

He underwent several MRI scans after struggling to read, losing depth and distance perception, experiencing involuntary body movements, and eventually going completely blind. Yet doctors still failed to diagnose him properly. One specialist suggested MS after an MRI in 2010 but dismissed it because Maphosa is Black and African. Symptoms such as overwhelming fatigue, blurred vision, numbness, balance problems, memory difficulties, and unexplained pain are often dismissed as stress, anxiety, burnout, or tiredness, delaying diagnosis and potentially worsening long-term outcomes.

Maphosa described living with constant pain, twitching, dizziness, and vertigo. Even after diagnosis, he was told he was the only African person with MS in South Africa. Many MS symptoms remain invisible, including cognitive difficulties, chronic fatigue, sensory disturbances, pain, and emotional strain, leaving people feeling misunderstood and isolated. Despite the lengthy and painful diagnostic process, Maphosa maintained a positive outlook.

After doctors suggested he might have brain tumors or cancer, he felt relieved when they ruled out other diseases and began treating MS. He started reading about the condition and understood that although there is no cure, it can be managed. Improving outcomes for people with MS requires a coordinated, compassionate, patient-centered healthcare system that extends beyond medical treatment. Zandile Maphosa, Sello's wife and primary caregiver, initially did not register the condition because many symptoms were invisible.

Only after diagnosis did she connect behaviors like memory loss and forgotten conversations to the disease. Experts warn that delayed diagnosis significantly impacts long-term health outcomes. Multiple Sclerosis South Africa, the country's only national patient organization dedicated to MS, emphasizes that many South Africans still struggle to access timely diagnosis, reliable information, specialist care, and ongoing support





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Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis Delays South Africa Healthcare Disparities Neurological Disorders

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