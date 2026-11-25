Liverpool defeat Club Brugge 3-0 thanks to goals from Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, securing a top-eight finish in the Champions League standings.

Liverpool advanced to the Champions League last 16 with a commanding 3-0 away victory against Club Brugge on Wednesday, delivering a performance that signaled a turning point in their European campaign. The win moves the Merseyside club into fifth place in the league phase standings, putting them firmly on track for a top-eight position that guarantees progression to the knockout stages.

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Strikers Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, who together cost nearly £250 million ($327 million) to join Anfield last year, demonstrated why their price tags were justified by scoring two of the three goals. Isak opened the scoring in the 13th minute and later added his 10th goal of the season, while Wirtz marked his fifth consecutive game with a goal for both club and country. This performance suggests the attacking duo is finally clicking after a difficult start to their respective seasons at the club.

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Manager Andoni Iraola expressed satisfaction with the team's current momentum, noting that the attack is beginning to function as a cohesive unit. He emphasized that the squad possesses multiple dangerous combinations, allowing different players to contribute to the offensive threat. The manager stated that the team is in a good place, hoping the positive trajectory continues in upcoming fixtures.

Tactical Discipline Secures Top-Eight Guarantee

The victory shifts the momentum from Club Brugge, who entered the match level on points with the six-time European champions but failed to score for the first time in 38 games. The defeat drops Brugge to 13th in the table, while Liverpool capitalizes on the result to close in on the crucial top-eight spot. Iraola highlighted that while qualification is now highly likely, the immediate objective remains securing a top-eight finish to control their own destiny in the standings.

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This result follows a dominant 4-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend, where Liverpool played with a man advantage for over 80 minutes. Despite that dominant display, Iraola chose to rest key players including captain Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, and teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha. The strategic rotation was designed to manage workload ahead of Sunday's high-stakes Merseyside derby against Everton.

Key Moments Define the European Clash

Club Brugge's experienced goalkeeper Yann Sommer initially gifted Liverpool the opening goal with a poor pass that Bradley Barcola pounced on. Barcola then set up Dominik Szoboszlai, whose cross allowed Isak to tap in the opener. Despite this early setback, Brugge created chances to equalize, with Sommer making a brilliant save to deny Szoboszlai later in the half.

Florian Wirtz restored and then extended the lead in the second half, credited with finding top form under the guidance of former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp during the international break. Wirtz curled a fine strike off the post to end any hopes of a Brugge revival. Isak then completed the scoring by springing behind the defense to delicately lift the ball over Sommer, following a long punt by Alisson Becker. The win serves as redemption for Liverpool's previous shock defeat to Fenerbahce in the Champions League.

The team's ability to cruise to victory despite resting key players underscores the depth of the current squad. With the knockout stage practically within reach, the focus now shifts to maintaining consistency and securing the top-eight ranking that will provide a more favorable path in the round of 16. The positive signs from the attacking players offer a boost to the club's confidence as they prepare for the final stretch of the league phase.