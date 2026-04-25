Liverpool Secure Champions League Berth, Face Salah Injury Concerns

Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 3-1, moving closer to Champions League qualification, but suffered a potential setback with a hamstring injury to Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool significantly bolstered their chances of Champions League qualification with a decisive 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday, however, the win was tempered by a potentially significant injury to star forward Mohamed Salah .

The Egyptian international, who is nearing the end of a hugely successful spell with the club, was forced to leave the pitch in the second half clutching his hamstring, raising concerns about his availability for the remainder of the season and potentially his future at Liverpool. The incident cast a shadow over an otherwise positive performance from Arne Slot’s team, who are now firmly in control of their destiny regarding a top-five finish and a return to Europe’s elite competition.

The match saw a dominant display from Liverpool, particularly in the moments leading up to halftime. Alexander Isak, recently returning from a leg break, opened the scoring, demonstrating his quality with a composed finish after a blocked attempt from Alexis Mac Allister. Shortly after, Andy Robertson added to the tally, capping off a brilliant counter-attacking move with a well-placed shot. Robertson’s goal was particularly poignant, potentially marking one of his last appearances at Anfield as speculation surrounds his future.

While Crystal Palace attempted to mount a comeback, their efforts were largely thwarted by a resolute Liverpool defense and some excellent goalkeeping from their third-choice keeper, Freddie Woodman, who initially denied Palace an equalizer. However, Daniel Munoz did manage to pull one back for the Eagles late in the game, briefly injecting some tension into the proceedings.

The final goal, a late strike from Florian Wirtz, sealed the victory for Liverpool, confirming their dominance and solidifying their position in the league standings. Wirtz’s goal, only his fifth in the Premier League since his substantial move from Bayer Leverkusen, was a welcome boost and a testament to his growing influence within the team. This win propels Liverpool into fourth place in the Premier League table, establishing a comfortable eight-point lead over sixth-placed Brighton with only four matches remaining.

This substantial gap significantly increases Liverpool’s likelihood of securing Champions League football for next season. However, the overriding concern following the match is the extent of Mohamed Salah’s hamstring injury. The club is awaiting further assessment to determine the severity of the problem, but the sight of Salah leaving the field in visible discomfort is a worrying sign for Liverpool fans.

His absence would be a significant blow to their attacking options, particularly as they navigate the final stretch of the season and prepare for potential European commitments. The injury also fuels ongoing speculation about Salah’s long-term future at the club, with reports linking him with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League. The coming days will be crucial in determining both the extent of his injury and his future plans, leaving Liverpool supporters anxiously awaiting news





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Liverpool Crystal Palace Premier League Champions League Mohamed Salah Injury Alexander Isak Andy Robertson Florian Wirtz Arne Slot

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