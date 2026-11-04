Liverpool Drop Points as Fenerbahce Triumphs and Como Shatters Records

Liverpool suffer a shock 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce while Como equal the biggest winning margin in Champions League history with a 9-1 victory over Lens.

Liverpool's undefeated run in this season's UEFA Champions League concluded with a surprising 3-2 defeat against Fenerbahce in Istanbul on Wednesday. The match marked a significant setback for the English club, which had entered the fixture seeking redemption after a recent Premier League loss to Arsenal. Despite an early goal from teenager Trey Nyoni, the Reds failed to hold onto their advantage against a resilient Turkish side.

Liverpool Loss Shatters Unbeaten Run

The host team demonstrated tactical discipline under interim manager Dirk Kuyt, equalizing through a deflected free-kick from Mason Greenwood. Although Alexander Isak restored Liverpool's lead with a header in the sixty-ninth minute, Archie Brown leveled the score shortly after. Vedat Muriqi secured the three points for Fenerbahce with the decisive goal, ending a perfect campaign for the visitors who had previously beaten Atletico Madrid, LASK, and Villarreal.

Also read Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Match Highlights

Como Make History With Record 9-1 Victory

In a historic display at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Como defeated Lens 9-1 to equal the largest winning margin in the modern Champions League era since 1992. This achievement places Como alongside Bayern Munich, which also scored nine goals in a 2024 match against Dinamo Zagreb. Greek striker Anastasios Douvikas led the charge with a hat-trick, contributing to a performance that has moved the Serie A side to fourth in the overall standings.

Como's Offense Dominates Against Lens

Como's attack was overwhelming from the start, with Douvikas scoring the first two goals and Nico Paz rifling in a third to establish a 3-0 halftime lead. The second half saw continued dominance as Lucas Da Cunha and Marc-Oliver Kempf added to the tally before Douvikas completed his brace. Mattia Liberali scored the seventh goal, and despite a consolation volley from Ruben Aguilar, Martin Baturina and Matteo Papaccioli sealed the nine-goal triumph.

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Real Madrid Survive Late AEK Athens Threat

Real Madrid maintained their perfect record with a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against AEK Athens in Greece. The Spanish giants trailed 1-0 and later 2-1 before Kylian Mbappe leveled the score with his sixteenth goal of the season. Federico Valverde then scored a stoppage-time winner, securing all three points for the league leaders despite an early red card for AEK's Aboubakary Koita.

Arsenal and Manchester City Secure Away Wins

Arsenal defeated Slavia Prague 2-1 with goals from Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres, while manager Mikel Arteta praised the team's resilience away from home. Manchester City also secured a hard-fought 3-2 win at RB Leipzig thanks to a late goal from Erling Haaland. These results keep City level on points with the top teams as the league phase continues to deliver high-stakes drama across Europe.