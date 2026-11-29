Jeremie Frimpong's own goal denies Liverpool the win in the Merseyside derby, leaving them fourth in the Premier League table behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

Liverpool saw their pursuit of second place in the Premier League stall on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in a tense Merseyside derby. The match, which ended in a stalemate, featured a pivotal moment involving Jeremie Frimpong that shifted the momentum away from the visitors.

Frimpong Error Cancels Szoboszlai Lead

The match began with Liverpool controlling the tempo, led by the impressive form of Florian Wirtz. The German international, whose performance has been instrumental since his £100 million ($131 million) transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, provided the assist for Dominik Szoboszlai. Szoboszlai converted the chance with a powerful shot into the bottom corner just five minutes into the game, giving Liverpool an early advantage.

Also read Dominik Szoboszlai Scores For Liverpool Against Everton In Premier League Clash

However, Liverpool's lead was short-lived due to a defensive error from Jeremie Frimpong. The right-back, making his first Premier League start since August, shanked a free-kick taken by Kieran Dewsbury-Hall under pressure from Everton defender Jake O'Brien. The mistake resulted in an own goal, handing Everton an equalizer and significantly dampening Liverpool's early momentum.

Andoni Iraola Squad Analysis and Tactics

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola made only one change to the starting lineup compared to the squad that previously defeated Manchester United 4-0. Jeremie Frimpong was recalled to the right-back position, while Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo was left out of the starting eleven. Araujo had previously added stability to the defense, and his absence was notably felt during the Everton equalizer sequence.

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The return of Wirtz to the lineup proved crucial in the first half. His creativity and movement allowed Szoboszlai to score, marking a key moment in the German's developing relationship with his teammates. Wirtz's involvement extended to nine goals and assists across club and international duty in his last six games, highlighting his growing influence on the pitch.

Second Half Struggles and Missed Opportunities

Liverpool came out of the break with intent, dominating possession and creating several clear-cut chances to regain the lead. Florian Wirtz fired a shot too close to Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during a swift counter-attack. Everton players protested vigorously, claiming a foul had been committed in the buildup, but the referee allowed play to continue.

Frimpong had a chance for redemption shortly after, delivering a teasing cross into the box. Isak, who has been involved in several recent misses, failed to connect properly, stabbing the ball wide from point-blank range. The missed opportunity left the Liverpool bench and fans frustrated, as the team struggled to break down a resilient Everton defense.

Impact on Premier League Standings and Title Race

The single point earned by Liverpool leaves Andoni Iraola's side in fourth place in the Premier League table. They remain six points behind league leaders Arsenal. The Gunners have the opportunity to extend their advantage to nine points if they defeat Manchester City later on Sunday, a result that would place significant pressure on Liverpool's title ambitions.

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For Everton, the draw represents a positive outcome following a heavy 4-0 defeat to Brentford earlier in the week. The result allows them to move ahead of Chelsea into eighth place in the standings. While Liverpool showed flashes of brilliance, particularly through Wirtz and Szoboszlai, their inability to convert chances underscored the transitional nature of Iraola's early tenure.

Virgil van Dijk and Isak both missed further opportunities in the final minutes. Van Dijk headed over from a similar position to the one that secured victory in last season's fixture, while Isak fluffed his lines again after patient build-up play from Wirtz. Despite the final result, the match highlighted the competitive density of the mid-table and the upper echelons of the Premier League.