Liverpool Appoint Andoni Iraola as New Manager

Liverpool have appointed Andoni Iraola as their new manager following the sacking of Arne Slot. Iraola has signed a two-year deal and is expected to bring a more urgent and aggressive style of football to the club.

Liverpool named Andoni Iraola as their new manager on Thursday after sacking Arne Slot following a calamitous Premier League title defence. Iraola quickly emerged as Liverpool 's top target to replace Slot, whose two-year reign came to a shock end when he was dismissed last Saturday.

Liverpool gave no indication as to the length of the 43-year-old Spaniard's contract but British media have reported that he has signed a two-year deal. Iraola, who called time on his impressive spell with Bournemouth at the end of this season, expressed his excitement about the new role. He praised Liverpool's big club status, the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, and the chance to coach top-level players.

Iraola is expected to deliver a more urgent, aggressive style of football, which characterised the team under beloved former manager Jurgen Klopp. Iraola earned rave reviews for Bournemouth's sixth-place finish in the Premier League this season, which secured the club's first qualification for Europe, in the Europa League. He arrived at the south coast club from Raya Vallecano in 2023, having previously managed Mirandes and AEK Larnaca in Cyprus.

The former defender was praised for his astute tactics and development of youngsters including Eli Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott. Prior to leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, Egypt star Mohamed Salah recently called for a return to the heavy metal football that led to so much success under Klopp, heaping pressure on the beleaguered Slot.

Iraola has previously talked about his desire for his teams to play with an attacking, high-pressing style, in contrast to Slot's more controlled approach. He told Liverpool's official website that he wants to become one of the fans and earn the right to be one of them, so they can enjoy it all together.

Born in Spain's Basque Country, Iraola played more than 500 games for Athletic Bilbao before a stint in Major League Soccer with New York City, where he teamed up with Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo. He will arrive on Merseyside with Liverpool at a crossroads after Slot's failure to maintain the club's position at the summit of English football.

Slot had the tough task of replacing Klopp, who left in 2024 after winning the Premier League and Champions League during a golden nine-year spell at Anfield. The former Feyenoord boss made a strong start, leading Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th English league title in his debut season, spearheaded by Salah's 29 goals. But Slot was unable to halt Liverpool's slide in the 2025/26 season as the Reds collapsed from late September, finishing a turbulent season without a trophy.

The death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota in a car crash last July had an immeasurable impact on the squad, while the club's £450 million splurge on new signings failed to pay off. Slot's relationship with Salah also deteriorated, while Liverpool fans turned on the manager due to his team's lifeless displays and poor results. The club limped to a fifth-place finish, 25 points behind champions Arsenal, which at least guaranteed qualification for next season's Champions League





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