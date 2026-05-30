Liverpool and Arne Slot part company after title‑winning debut season ends in fifth place

Liverpool confirm the departure of Arne Slot following a season that saw the defending champions fall to fifth and miss out on Champions League qualification, and the club begins a search for a new manager, with Andoni Iraola cited as a potential candidate.

Liverpool announced on Saturday that the club and manager Arne Slot have mutually agreed to part ways after a disappointing second campaign. The Dutch tactician arrived in 2024 to replace Jurgen Klopp and made an immediate impact by guiding the team to the Premier League title in his debut season, a remarkable achievement that raised expectations across the continent.

However the subsequent season saw the defending champions slip from the top of the table to a fifth‑place finish, missing out on the Champions League spots and failing to secure any domestic cup. The sharp decline was reflected in a series of inconsistent performances, injuries to key players and a lack of the defensive solidity that had underpinned the title run.

By the time the final league round arrived, Liverpool were caught in a frantic scramble for a European berth, a stark contrast to the confidence that characterised their championship triumph. In an official statement the club described the decision as difficult but necessary, acknowledging the significant contributions Slot made during his tenure. The communique highlighted his willingness to take responsibility, noting that from the moment he accepted the role he demonstrated a commitment to the club's values and ambitions.

It praised his leadership during the title‑winning campaign and recognised the challenges he faced in trying to sustain that success amid a highly competitive environment. Nonetheless, the board concluded that a change in direction was required to restore Liverpool's momentum and to position the team for future success. The statement emphasized that the choice was not taken lightly and that the club will continue to support its fans and staff through the transition.

Liverpool has already begun the search for a new head coach, with media outlets reporting that former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is among the candidates. Iraola earned praise for guiding Bournemouth to a sixth‑place finish and securing Europa League qualification for the first time in the club's history. His reputation for developing young talent and implementing an attractive style of play makes him a compelling option for Anfield.

The hiring process is said to be underway, and Liverpool officials expect to announce their preferred successor in the coming weeks as the club looks to rebuild and challenge once again for top‑flight honors





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Liverpool Arne Slot Premier League Managerial Change Andoni Iraola

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