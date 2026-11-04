South Africa Votes in Local Elections With 29 Million Registered and Coalition Fears

South Africa holds its 2026 local government elections on Wednesday with over 29 million registered voters and a record 1.4 million special votes already cast, as analysts warn of more hung councils and coalition horse-trading.

South Africa heads to the polls on Wednesday for its 2026 local government elections, with more than 29 million registered voters expected to cast ballots and analysts warning of another round of coalition horse-trading as more hung councils are projected.

Special Voting Process Concludes

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) concluded its two-day special voting process on November 2 and 3, with a total of 1,425,942 special votes cast across Monday and Tuesday. More than 2.5 million voters were approved to cast special votes, and more than 780,000 were cast on the first day despite delays at some stations. In Cape Town, more than 200 stations reportedly experienced delays linked to ballot paper shortages.

Also read IEC Opens Special Voting for South Africa Local Government Elections

In KwaZulu-Natal, the IEC is investigating an overnight break-in at Amahlongwa Community Hall in which three ballot boxes and other voting equipment were stolen. The commission said the incident would not affect special voting because ballot papers and validation stamps were kept in secure storage. Political analyst Tessa Dooms warned the elections were likely to produce more coalition governments than ever before, with smaller parties and independent candidates potentially holding the balance of power.

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She said about 70 hung municipalities needed coalitions after 2021, and many more are expected in 2026. An Ipsos Khayabus Pulse of the People survey published ahead of the elections found no party commanded majority support nationally. The ANC attracted 30% support among registered voters who selected a party on a simulated ballot, followed by the DA on 28%, the MK Party on 12% and the EFF on 10%.

Coalition Predictions And Security

In eThekwini, the MK Party has indicated it is preparing for the possibility of taking control of the municipality and its R75 billion budget, although the final outcome and any coalition negotiations remain to be seen. Security preparations have been stepped up. Police have recorded 20 murders involving political representatives, party members and supporters during the election period, with seven arrests. A further 139 election-related criminal dockets have been registered nationally, resulting in 48 arrests, according to NATJOINTS.

The SANDF has been placed on standby to support police in identified hotspots if necessary, while intelligence-led operations have been activated across all nine provinces. In KwaZulu-Natal, thousands of officers are being deployed to secure more than 4,300 voting stations, results centres and other election sites. The province has more than 5.8 million registered voters across 54 municipalities. IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya reminded parties and candidates that campaigning must stop at midnight on Tuesday, including door-to-door canvassing, demonstrations and rallies.

The IEC assured South Africans it has done everything possible within its powers to deliver credible elections and warned against unsubstantiated election-fraud claims fuelling misinformation on social media. The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change identified 79 potentially harmful social media posts over a seven-day period, including claims of election rigging and calls to confront foreign nationals at voting stations. It cautioned the findings did not independently establish coordinated activity or impending violence.

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Misinformation And Local Hopes

KZN parents urged voters to behave at school stations, saying disputes should be taken respectfully to IEC officials and warning violence could damage schools and disrupt learning. In the Western Cape, political intolerance and protests were among threats facing voting stations. In Tshwane, residents hoped their vote would bring clean water, electricity and roads.

Gritah Ntuli, 62, of the Maheights informal settlement, had not seen a water tanker in two weeks and washed clothes in a stream while collecting bath water for her family. The US decision to withdraw South Africa's Agoa benefits from January 2027 exposed divisions between the ANC and DA over foreign policy. The ANC questioned the timing, suggesting it could be an attempt to influence voters and pressure the government to abandon its transformation agenda.

Voting stations open from 7am to 9pm on Wednesday. The biggest test for incoming municipal administrations will be turning political promises into reliable water, electricity, roads and public services, and restoring confidence in local government.