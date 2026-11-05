LIV Golf Officially Shuts Down And Liquidates Assets After Failed Relaunch

LIV Golf confirms complete shutdown and asset liquidation. The tour ends after five years as BC Partners withdraws support and Saudi investors depart.

LIV Golf has officially confirmed the complete shutdown and liquidation of its assets, ending the controversial breakaway tour after just five years. The announcement, made on Thursday, establishes definitively that there will be no South African tournament on the circuit's proposed 2027 schedule.

Leadership stated that an ambitious effort to relaunch the organization as LIV 2.0 has been scrapped after losing its original Saudi backers and failing to secure new financial commitments. The decision marks the final collapse of the rebel circuit that once challenged the dominance of the traditional PGA Tour.

Also read The end of LIV Golf? Relaunch collapses as key investor withdraws: reports

BC Partners Credit Withdraws Support

BC Partners Credit, the lead investor in the LIV 2.0 relaunch initiative, formally withdrew from the project on Thursday. The financial firm struggled to convince several star players to fully commit to the league going forward, which led to the breakdown of negotiations.

In a statement, LIV Golf explained that attempts to implement its Restructuring Support Agreement with BC Partners Credit had foundered. The company noted that despite extensive discussions, the relevant parties were ultimately unable to reach a consensual resolution of certain outstanding terms of the transaction.

LIV Golf stated that shifting toward an orderly wind-down is the most responsible path forward for the League at this time. This official announcement follows reports earlier in the week regarding the investor's exit and aligns with statements made by LIV attorney Matthew Williams in bankruptcy court.

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Bankruptcy And Asset Liquidation Begins

LIV Golf will begin liquidating its remaining assets on Monday, as confirmed during a 13-minute hearing in bankruptcy court in New Jersey. The once free-spending Saudi-backed league had turned the golf world upside down by luring superstars away from the traditional PGA Tour with massive signing bonuses.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund had poured an estimated $5 billion into the tour since 2022. The state fund abruptly pulled the plug earlier this year, removing the primary financial engine that had sustained the breakaway circuit for half a decade.

LIV formally filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Officials had originally vowed to relaunch as LIV 2.0 the next season with a shorter schedule, reduced prize money, and equity stakes in the league for players, but those plans have now been abandoned.

Star Players Withdraw And Leave Debts

Several former LIV stars including Jon Rahm publicly announced their decisions to withdraw from the new version of the tour in recent weeks. Several others were believed to be on the fence, while even Bryson DeChambeau, arguably the breakaway circuit's biggest name, did not publicly commit to returning.

Documents from bankruptcy filings showed that LIV owes between $500 million and $1 billion in estimated liabilities to at least 1,000 creditors. These creditors include star players who are now seeking to recover unpaid wages and bonuses from the defunct organization.

Rahm, DeChambeau and fellow golfer Dustin Johnson hold the largest unsecured claims against the tour. Each of these high-profile athletes is owed more than $5 million in immediate past-due payments, representing a significant portion of the outstanding debt.

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BC Partners And Management Statements

BC Partners Credit said in a statement that there was great support for a revamped LIV circuit, but that ultimately no agreement on terms could be reached. The firm expressed disappointment that mutually acceptable terms could not be reached among the various stakeholders involved in the restructuring.

BC Partners noted that while there was great support for the league, they are disappointed that mutually acceptable terms could not be reached. The company commended LIV Golf's management for tireless efforts and thanked the players who supported the future of LIV and engaged constructively throughout the process.

LIV Golf said it would remain open to and consider any value-maximizing alternatives with third parties that may arise as the company is wound up. This leaves the door slightly ajar for potential acquisitions or partnerships as the legal dissolution proceeds.

Legacy Of A Five-Year Experiment

LIV Golf chief executive Scott O'Neil reflected on the organization's five-year history in a final statement. He described building a global platform designed to bring new, younger, and more diverse fans to the sport of golf as a round of a lifetime for all involved.

O'Neil stated that LIV Golf was fun, demanding, inspiring, at times challenging, but always rewarding. He emphasized that the team delivered world-class individual and team competitions across five continents and built a global business during its tenure.

The executive noted that the company secured pathways to The Open and US Open, earned Official World Golf Ranking points, and engaged with stakeholders focused on the health and future of the game. LIV also created value in its teams, attracted premier sponsors, and brought investors to the table around a next-generation business plan.

Despite the financial collapse, O'Neil highlighted that they built a league capable of attracting both elite and rising talent from around the world. The organization succeeded in shifting the landscape of professional golf, even if its independent future has now ended.