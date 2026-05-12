LIV Golf and PGA Tour Players' Divide Over Financial Future and Path Back to Professional Golf

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf investors, leagues, and players are engaged in a low-grade war of words as the Saudi disruptor's financial future and the possibility of returning to the PGA Tour loom large. Rory McIlroy shares his concerns as to why someone would leave the PGA Tour and if they have the option to come back and play on traditional tours, everyone should be open to that.

Players who took the LIV Golf millions and are now enquiring about a pathway back to the PGA Tour are not finding a warm reception from those who stayed.

Bryson DeChambeau is LIV Golf's biggest star. Saudi Arabia's sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), worth close to $1-trillion, will no longer fund LIV's existence after 2026. There are 12 other teams, and outside of South Africa's Southern Guards and Australia's Rippers GC, the teams are almost meaningless entities. The teams are not recognisable entities.

Rory McIlroy, the current world No 2, was unimpressed with the noises coming from LIV's contingent. LIV is going to try and find alternative investment, whatever that may look like. The PGA Tour has the media and supports pumping up their brand, but they are also reducing field sizes, cutting employees, and restructuring their business. The PIF stated aim is securing long-term financial partners to support its transition from a foundational launch phase to a diversified, multi-partner investment mode





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LIV Golf PGA Tour Player Divide Financial Future Pathway Back Saudi Investors Public Investment Fund (PIF) Quality Of Teams Expansion Markets World Golf

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