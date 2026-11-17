Litton Das and Marques Ackerman scored centuries for South Africa and Bangladesh at the Wanderers, bringing personal milestones and family support to the first Test.

Two fathers delivered match-changing centuries at the Wanderers on Monday during the first Test. Litton Das celebrated his daughter Anayra's third birthday by reaching a century, while South Africa n opener Marques Ackerman marked his team's strong position with a score of 157. The dual milestones highlighted the personal stakes behind the professional performances on the field.

Celebrating Family Milestones On The Field

Das revealed he had prepared a note for his daughter, who was watching from home in Bangladesh on the second day of the match. The team's media manager handled the writing because Das admits his handwriting is poor. The message read, Happy Birthday my Princess, This 100 is for you.

Also read Marques Ackerman's Century Propels South Africa in First Test Against Bangladesh

Ackerman did not carry a similar note, choosing instead to acknowledge his son Jack and wife Tess through gestures. Jack was present at the ground and watched his father raise his bat and blow a kiss in his direction. Ackerman noted that family support helps maintain sanity during the mentally draining periods of failure in cricket.

Das expressed that he misses his daughter when he is in his room. She often tells him she needs a century, and this performance was dedicated to her. The shared experience of family support contrasted between the two players, with one celebrating remotely and the other in person.

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Stakeholder Strategies And Competitive Views

Das scored 120 runs in his fifth Test match in South Africa. This effort helped Bangladesh reach their highest total against the Proteas. He believed he could have scored more, estimating that the team lost 50 to 60 runs because of his dismissal. His innings was crucial for setting a competitive target for his side.

Ackerman faced intense pressure from Bangladesh's primary spinner, Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Miraz conceded 101 runs in his 16 overs during the session. Ackerman targeted the spinners aggressively, scoring 64 runs off 11 overs against Miraz and Mominul Haque. He aimed to put the bowlers under pressure on a pitch with no turn.

Ackerman played the first ball from seam bowler Hasan Mahmud after making 157. He pulled the ball deep backward square leg. This aggressive approach forced Bangladesh to recall their best bowler sooner than planned. Ackerman believes this strategy will benefit South Africa later in the innings when bowler fatigue sets in.

Partnerships And Real World Impact

He shared a 202-run partnership with Zubayr Hamza after the early loss of Aiden Markram. This stand stabilized the innings and tired the Bangladeshi bowlers on a flat track. Hamza scored significantly before losing his wicket to Mominul. His contribution provided a solid foundation for the rest of the batting lineup.

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Ackerman described their approach as setting small targets in clusters of 50 runs. They moved from 50 to 100 and then aimed for 150. Ackerman stated that Hamza deserved a ton for his effort. The partnership created a significant dent in Bangladesh's bowling resources.

South Africa is now positioned to maximize their first innings total. The pitch is expected to become lower and more difficult for batting in the coming days. Ackerman emphasized the need to score past the 400 runs Bangladesh achieved. This strategy aims to put pressure on the opposition in the final stages of the Test match.