Lions to Battle Griquas in 2025 Currie Cup Final at Ellis Park

The Lions and Griquas will meet in the 2025 Currie Cup final at Ellis Park. The Lions, with a strong regular season performance, will host Griquas, who are looking to make history. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two strong teams.

The stage is set for an enthralling conclusion to the 2025 Currie Cup , with the Lions hosting Griquas in the final at the iconic Ellis Park on Saturday. The Gautengers, having finished the league phase at the summit with five wins from seven matches, will leverage their home-ground advantage against the tenacious visitors from the Northern Cape. Their recent performance in the semi-finals, a dominant 67-19 victory over the Boland Kavaliers, showcases their potent attacking prowess.

Griquas, who secured their place in the decider after a hard-fought 25-5 win against the Cheetahs in Kimberley, are equally determined to clinch the title. The two teams have already clashed once this season, with the Lions emerging victorious with a commanding 37-7 win at Ellis Park in the final round of league action, a result that provides them with a psychological edge. Griquas, however, will use this past defeat as motivation to create history and claim the coveted Currie Cup. \Analyzing the form guides of both teams reveals a strong recent performance. The Lions have displayed exceptional form on their home turf at Ellis Park and have suffered only two defeats during this season which were on the road. Their semi-final victory solidified their position as a dominant force. The Northern Cape side has exhibited consistency, winning five consecutive games before their loss to the Lions. Their semi-final victory against the Cheetahs demonstrated their grit and resilient defense. A review of the history books offers an interesting perspective on the teams' final appearances. The Lions boast a more illustrious history in the Currie Cup, with 11 titles and one shared win. Griquas, with three wins, the last one dating back to 1970, will use this match as the chance to add another one to their name. For the Lions, their most recent triumph was in 2015. Griquas will have to delve further into history to find their last final win, which was over five decades ago. The final will also present new signing Angelo Davids, who has made a great impact with his prolific try-scoring ability, with four tries against Boland. Griquas' experienced flyhalf, George Whitehead, is expected to showcase his playmaking abilities on the grand stage, with his kicking form bringing him to the top of the points scoring charts. \The much-anticipated Currie Cup final promises a captivating encounter. The match will feature a clash between the two teams' forward packs and exciting backlines, promising thrilling attacks and resilient defenses. The Lions' starting lineup includes Quan Horn as captain, Angelo Davids on the wing, and Henco van Wyk in the midfield. Griquas will have Cebo Dlamini as captain, with Cameron Hufke at fullback, and George Whitehead as the team’s fly-half. The clash between the two teams will be an unmissable spectacle for rugby fans. The Lions will be determined to take advantage of their home crowd and continue their success, while Griquas is motivated to change the course of history. Both teams have displayed skill and determination. The upcoming match at Ellis Park will be a true test of both teams' strategies and talent





