Lions Take Strategic Break Before Daunting Ireland Tour

The Lions head coach, Ivan van Rooyen, has granted his players a mental reset ahead of a crucial two-week tour to Ireland, where they will face Leinster and Munster in the final rounds of the URC league phase. The team will depart early for Dublin to acclimatize, aiming to secure a Top 8 spot and potentially challenge for silverware in the playoffs.

Ivan van Rooyen has decided to give his Lions players a much-needed mental break this week as they prepare for a demanding two-week tour to Ireland, where they will face Leinster and Munster in the final two rounds of the URC league phase.

Following their recent victory at Ellis Park, the head coach will maintain the approach he has adopted this season by granting the squad a complete break from rugby for the next few days. This pause will allow them to reset and refocus on their objectives before the challenging tour ahead. The Lions will take on Leinster next weekend and Munster the following Saturday on May 16.

This is a formidable tour, but one where they could make significant strides in their campaign. Unlike the usual practice of South African teams departing for overseas URC matches in the week of the game, the Lions are set to leave for Dublin this Saturday, demonstrating their commitment to acclimatizing to Irish conditions as early as possible. This will give them a full week of training in Ireland, particularly if preparations only resume later this week.

Teams rarely grant players extended time off at such a critical stage of the season, but the Lions could be in Europe for up to six weeks if they fail to secure a home play-off. This, combined with the need to manage physical fatigue, is why Van Rooyen is eager for his squad to spend quality time at home with their families.

We will take off until Thursday to address minor injuries and refresh mentally, and then come in for a Lions session where we will focus on ourselves, Van Rooyen said about their week. Friday, we will preview Leinster and have a session that focuses on them, and on Saturday evening, we will fly out. There is also a SA Under-23 Cup game where we can look at some players to potentially add to the travelling group.

We can easily speak about a six-week tour when we get together, but we are only looking at this as a two-week one. It is only about Leinster and Munster, and we must prepare for them as best as possible. Our first goal is to crack the Top 8, and if you get there, you can allow yourself to challenge for silverware. Munster and Glasgow showed that you can win the tournament away from home.

So, if you give yourself that chance to reach the play-offs, then anything is possible





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