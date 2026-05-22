Lions Suffer Major Injury Setback Ahead of URC Quarter-Final

The Lions are preparing for a first-ever URC quarter-final against Leinster, but they will be without Morné van den Berg due to a bicep injury. The utility forward is expected to miss four to six months of action, which is a significant blow to the team.

Morné van den Berg will miss the Vodacom URC playoffs and the majority of the Test season after undergoing bicep surgery on Wednesday. The Lions are in Dublin preparing for a first-ever URC quarter-final, against Leinster next Saturday.

Unfortunately it looks like he will be out four to six months, said Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen. So, it’s a big blow. It is the Lions’ latest major injury setback after utility forward Ruan Venter underwent knee surgery. Both Krappie and Ruan were operated on on Wednesday, said Van Rooyen.

The operations went well, but unfortunately both of them are out for quite a bit. Van den Berg’s injury is also a big setback for the Springboks ahead of a massive season that includes the new Nations Championship and the Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks. There are already concerns over another Springbok scrumhalf, Jaden Hendrikse from the Sharks, who has suffered several concussions this season and is being managed carefully.

In some good news for the Lions, captain Francke Horn and centre Henco van Wyk are back in training after picking up hamstring and ankle injuries respectively against Munster, while utility back Richard Kriel has recovered from a head knock. Francke and Henco did a slight running session yesterday to see where they are and they passed that session, so they’ll gradually keep on improving, said Van Rooyen.

At this stage, it looks like they might be ready for next weekend





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Lions Morné Van Den Berg Injury URC Springboks

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