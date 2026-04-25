Lions Secure Sixth Consecutive URC Win with Bonus-Point Victory Over Connacht

The Lions defeated Connacht 33-21 at Ellis Park, earning a bonus point and moving up to third in the Vodacom URC standings. Henco van Wyk scored two tries in a dominant performance.

The Lions continued their impressive form in the Vodacom URC with a commanding 33-21 bonus-point victory over Connacht at Ellis Park on Saturday. This win marks their sixth consecutive triumph in the competition, solidifying their position as a serious contender.

Centre Henco van Wyk proved to be the star of the show, scoring two crucial tries that helped to secure the victory. The match began as a closely contested affair, but the Lions quickly asserted their dominance, building a substantial lead before halftime. Winger Angelo Davids opened the scoring, expertly finishing a move initiated by a wide pass from flyhalf Chris Smith, who also successfully converted the difficult touchline attempt.

The Lions continued to apply pressure, forcing turnovers and capitalizing on opportunities. A well-executed turnover later in the half allowed centre Richard Kriel to make a powerful break, ultimately releasing flank Siba Mahashe to score out wide. Smith’s accurate conversion extended the Lions’ lead to 21-0 at the break, leaving Connacht with a significant mountain to climb in the second half. The second half saw the Lions maintain their momentum, immediately demonstrating their intent to secure a bonus point.

Number 8 Francke Horn powered through the Connacht defense, creating space for winger Erich Cronje to score the all-important fourth try. However, Connacht managed to find a foothold in the game when Lions prop SJ Kotze received a yellow card, granting them a numerical advantage. Replacement scrumhalf Matthew Devine seized the opportunity, scoring a try that was converted by fullback Sam Gilbert.

The Lions responded swiftly and decisively through Van Wyk, who showcased his attacking prowess by collecting a pass from fullback Quan Horn and crossing the try line for his second of the match. Connacht thought they had scored again through replacement centre Shayne Bolton, but the try was ultimately disallowed following a thorough review by the Television Match Official (TMO).

Devine added his second try late in the game, and No 8 Paul Boyle crossed the line in the final play, but the damage had already been done. The Lions’ strong defensive work and clinical finishing proved too much for Connacht to overcome. The victory propels coach Ivan van Rooyen’s team up to third place on the Vodacom URC log, a testament to their consistent performance throughout the season.

They now sit just behind Leinster, who are yet to play their latest match, meaning the Lions have a chance to further improve their position. The team’s ability to capitalize on turnovers, execute attacking plays, and maintain composure under pressure were key factors in their success. Henco van Wyk’s two tries were particularly significant, demonstrating his growing influence within the team.

Looking ahead, the Lions face a challenging away fixture against Leinster in Dublin, a match that will undoubtedly test their credentials as a top contender. Connacht, meanwhile, will return to Galway to host Munster, seeking to bounce back from this defeat. The Lions’ winning streak highlights their ambition and potential in the Vodacom URC, and their upcoming clash with Leinster promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The team’s consistent performance is a source of pride for South African rugby fans, and they will be eagerly anticipating their next challenge. The game showcased the exciting brand of rugby the Lions are playing, and their ability to adapt to different game situations. The bonus point win was a reward for their hard work and dedication, and it sets them up nicely for the remainder of the season.

The Lions are proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the URC, and their journey is one to watch closely





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