Lions Loose Forward to Face Dublin Rivals Leinster

Siba Mahase will look to continue his crushing form when the Lions face Leinster on Saturday evening in Dublin, aiming to secure a first-ever play-off match in the URC and remain on course to defend their URC crown

Lions loose forward Siba Mahase will look to continue his crunching form in the URC when they face Leinster on Saturday evening in Dublin . Despite their impressive form, the Johannesburg-based side knows the challenge awaiting them will be their toughest test yet, when they face the Irish powerhouse desperate to remain on course to defend their URC crown.

Whoever wins the clash will take the third spot ahead of a blockbuster final weekend of league matches. With four or five big results at home, confidence has been built up within the Lions. But now, they must show their Championship credentials in a tough clash with the title-holders. They must back themselves to do the job as they look to secure a first-ever play-off match in the URC.

The Lions now must back themselves to do the job as they look to secure a first-ever play-off match in the URC. The Leinster team, with players such as Ciarán Frawley, Joshua Kenny, James Ryan, and James Culhane among others, will aim to defend their URC crown on Saturday evening in Dublin





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Lions Siba Mahase Leinster Josh Van Der Flier Caelan Doris URC Dublin Championship Play-Off Match Francke Horn

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