Lions Hopeful for Key Players' Fitness Ahead of Crucial Quarterfinal

The Fidelity Securedrive Lions are hopeful that their three key players will be ready for this weekend’s Vodacom United Rugby Championship quarterfinal against defending champions Leinster in Dublin. The Lions have already lost three Springboks ahead of the quarterfinal, and they wouldn’t want to lose any more senior stars ahead of their monumental task to win in Dublin.

The Fidelity Securedrive Lions are hopeful that their three key players will be ready for this weekend’s Vodacom United Rugby Championship quarterfinal against defending champions Leinster in Dublin.

Captain Francke Horn (hamstring strain), midfielder Henco van Wyk (ankle injury) and fullback Quan Horn (unspecified injury) have all been in a race against time to be fit for the quarterfinal. Given the Lions have already lost three Springboks ahead of the quarterfinal - Morne van den Berg to a bicep tear, flanker Ruan Venter to a knee injury and prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye to a doping ban - they wouldn’t want to lose any more senior stars ahead of their monumental task to win in Dublin.

Scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys fronted up to the media and said while all three had not been cleared yet, they were hopeful they would be ready to play. It is likely all three need to pass a fitness test this week before being named in the squad. They are not entirely in or out, but they’ve practised as much as they can. We haven’t been able to announce a team yet, but they are doing as best they can.

It looks positive at the moment. However, the guys who must step in for them, should it be needed, are preparing well too. We are holding thumbs that our stars come through. It is not yet 100 per cent confirmed, but they look to be available for the clash this weekend.

Redelinghuys also confirmed that utility back Erich Cronje, who missed the Munster game, was back with the squad and would be ready for action this weekend. Redelinghuys added the Lions needed to use the opportunities they were granted, as Leinster would be desperate for victory. Finishing the opportunities that you do create is really important, he added. And he looked towards Champions Cup winners Bordeaux, who beat Leinster in the final this past weekend as inspiration.

Bordeaux managed to get opportunities and then use them. They ended up scoring 41 points, whereas we could only score seven in our last outing against Leinster. We’ve looked at how other teams have beaten them in play-off games and made our plans according to our DNA, and we hope it is the right plan. We hope our wild dogs can do the job for us.

If we are the best version of ourselves, we will give ourselves a chance against a very good team. It is knockout rugby, and the ball is not round. We want to be the most desperate team on the field. The Lions will be looking for a more composed performance against a desperate Leinster side this weekend





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