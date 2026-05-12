Lions Focus on Beating Munster to Secure Rugby Playoffs Spot

Captain Francke Horn and forwards coach Wessel Roux are ignoring playoffs permutations and focusing on one thing - beating Munster on Saturday to secure a top-eight and playoff spot.

Captain Francke Horn and forwards coach Wessel Roux say the Lions are ignoring playoff permutations and focusing on one thing – beating Munster on Saturday.

The fifth-placed Lions head to Thomond Park knowing a win over sixth-placed Munster will seal a top-eight place and a first Vodacom URC playoff appearance. While both sides will know exactly what they need to do before kick-off of the last match of the final round, both Horn and Roux are “Our goal has always been to make the top eight,” said Horn.

“If we win this weekend we do that, so it’s basically as straightforward as that. A win makes sure we’re in the top eight – then you don’t have to worry about who plays where and who has to lose that spot. ” They try to keep focused on the things that they can control,” he said.

“I think it puts unnecessary pressure to try to do the maths and permutations and try to work out positions. ” The Lions have spent the past few days identifying what went wrong in their 31-7 loss to Leinster in Dublin. The first 65 or so minutes we stayed in the fight, we played good rugby and put Leinster under pressure,” he said.

“There were one or two mistakes that were uncharacteristic. Individuals have already put their hands up and said we need to be better there. ” Horn pointed to Leinster’s rush defence as a factor, but said the Lions had worked hard on their response this week. We already have our plans for Munster and how we want to force our game onto them,” he said.

“It’s a straight shootout. Munster are also going to be desperate – they need a win. So it’s going to be a massive game. ” B Roux highlighted the set-piece and kicking game as key areas, noting Leinster’s aerial dominance had disrupted the Lions’ attacking platform





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