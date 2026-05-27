Lions Coach Defends Nienaber Ahead of Leinster Showdown

Fidelity Securedrive Lions' scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys highlights the unjust criticism faced by Leinster's defence coach Jacques Nienaber from Irish media, while also discussing his team's improved preparation and focus on contact dominance for the upcoming URC clash.

The Fidelity Securedrive Lions are set to face the defending Vodacom United Rugby Championship champions Leinster in Dublin this weekend. Despite the challenging matchup, the Lions ' scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys injected humor into a team media conference by addressing a remark suggesting that should the Lions upset Leinster , they might need to make room on their return flight for Leinster 's defence coach Jacques Nienaber .

This joke stemmed from observations that Nienaber, a World Cup-winning coach, has often been blamed by sections of the Irish press for Leinster's defeats, including their recent loss to Bordeaux in the Investec Champions Cup final. Redelinghuys expressed sympathy for Nienaber, noting that while the coaching staff and players value his contributions immensely, the external perception seems disproportionately negative, with Nienaber frequently made a scapegoat.

He pointed out that even within the Leinster coaching box, Nienaber reportedly faces undue criticism, describing the situation as "ugly.

" The Lions themselves have experienced Nienaber's expertise firsthand and respect his abilities, underscoring that his record speaks for itself. On the tactical front, Redelinghuys emphasized the importance of winning the contact battle, an area where the Lions were outmatched by Leinster two weeks ago. He drew parallels with the Springboks and Bordeaux, noting that successful teams excel at fundamentals rather than relying on flashy plays.

The Lions have chosen to remain in Ireland for two weeks instead of returning home, a decision aimed at ensuring freshness and better preparation. According to Redelinghuys, the team is sharper in training, especially after a recovery period, and the absence of travel fatigue should benefit them. While acknowledging that results are what ultimately matter, he expressed confidence that the extended stay has optimized their readiness for Saturday's contest





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Lions Leinster Jacques Nienaber Julian Redelinghuys Vodacom United Rugby Championship Contact Battle Tour Preparation Irish Media Criticism

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