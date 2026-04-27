Lions Acknowledge URC Top 3 Position But Remain Focused on Playoff Qualification

Despite holding a strong third-place position in the URC, the Lions are aware that their playoff qualification is not yet guaranteed. Coach Ivan van Rooyen emphasizes the challenges of upcoming away games against Leinster and Munster and the need for continued hard work.

The Lions are currently enjoying a positive moment in the United Rugby Championship ( URC ), holding a third-place position on the points table. This placement represents a significant confidence boost for the team, particularly after securing their sixth consecutive home victory against Connacht at Ellis Park on Saturday.

However, coach Ivan van Rooyen is keen to emphasize that this achievement is not a guarantee of progression to the playoffs. The URC standings remain incredibly tight, and with only two regular season rounds left, the Lions’ place within the top eight – and therefore qualification for the quarter-finals – is far from secure. The challenge ahead is substantial, as the team prepares for two crucial away matches against formidable Irish opponents: Leinster and Munster, both previous URC champions.

The upcoming tour to Ireland presents a considerable hurdle for the Lions. Their recent success has been largely built on a strong home record, winning six games in a row at Ellis Park. Now, they must replicate that form on foreign soil against two of the most consistently successful teams in the URC.

Van Rooyen acknowledges the difficulty of the task but remains optimistic, pointing to the recent successes of teams like Glasgow and Leinster who have demonstrated the possibility of securing away wins, even against strong South African opposition. He stresses the importance of focusing on the immediate challenge and avoiding complacency. The team’s initial goal at the beginning of the season was to reach the top eight, recognizing that this would provide an opportunity to compete for silverware.

The coach understands that achieving this requires immense dedication and hard work, especially during this critical phase of the season. The Lions are acutely aware of the stakes and the need to perform at their best to avoid repeating the disappointments of the past four URC seasons where they failed to reach the playoffs. The Lions will utilize the current break in the URC schedule to rest, recover, and prepare for the demanding trip to Ireland.

Players will have the opportunity to ‘freshen up’ before reconvening on Thursday and departing for Ireland on Saturday. Captain Francke Horn echoed the coach’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of the win against Connacht in maintaining their competitiveness within the league. He emphasized the need to continue securing points to stay ‘alive’ in the competition.

Van Rooyen reiterated the team’s focus on the present, stating they are fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead and the effort required to overcome them. He wants to avoid looking too far into the future and instead concentrate on executing their game plan effectively in Ireland.

The Lions’ fate now rests on their ability to perform under pressure in these two crucial away matches, and their performance will determine whether they can build on their current momentum and finally achieve a playoff berth in the URC





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URC Lions Ivan Van Rooyen Leinster Munster Playoffs Rugby United Rugby Championship Francke Horn

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