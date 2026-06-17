Lionel Messi has become the first man to play in six World Cup tournaments, winning his 200th international cap in the process. The 38-year-old Argentine started for his nation in their opening match against Algeria in Kansas City, and his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo will equal his record if he plays for Portugal against DR Congo on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi made history on Tuesday when he became the first man to play in six World Cup tournaments. The 38-year-old Argentine started for his nation in their opening match against Algeria in Kansas City, also winning his 200th international cap.

Messi's great rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, will equal his record of six World Cup appearances if he plays for Portugal against DR Congo on Wednesday. The Argentine's World Cup debut was in 2006 at the tournament in Germany as a teenager, and he announced the 2022 edition would be his last.

However, he changed his mind and was the top-scorer in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Messi's unique magic on the field propelled his team to glory with seven goals in the 2022 edition, including two in the final against France. He is the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and the all-time top-scorer for Argentina.

The former Barcelona forward recently said, 'I love playing football, and I'm going to do it until I can't anymore.

' Messi is just the third man to reach 200 caps after Ronaldo and Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa. Argentina's captain has been a dominant force in football, and his continued participation in the World Cup is a testament to his dedication and passion for the sport. Messi's legacy continues to inspire a new generation of footballers, and his record-breaking achievements will be remembered for years to come.

The World Cup is one of the most prestigious tournaments in football, and Messi's participation is a significant moment in the history of the sport. As the tournament progresses, fans will be eagerly watching to see how Messi and his team perform, and whether they can replicate their success in the 2026 edition. Argentina's chances of winning the tournament are high, given their talented squad and Messi's experience and skill.

The team will face stiff competition from other top teams, but with Messi leading the charge, they are a force to be reckoned with. The World Cup is a celebration of football, and Messi's participation is a celebration of his love for the sport. His continued participation is a reminder that football is a game of passion, dedication, and hard work, and that with the right mindset and attitude, anything is possible.

Messi's legacy continues to inspire a new generation of footballers, and his record-breaking achievements will be remembered for years to come. The World Cup is a significant moment in the history of football, and Messi's participation is a testament to his dedication and passion for the sport. As the tournament progresses, fans will be eagerly watching to see how Messi and his team perform, and whether they can replicate their success in the 2026 edition





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