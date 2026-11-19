Lionel Messi tops the MLS Players Association salary list with 28.3 million, followed by Robert Lewandowski. Detailed breakdown of top earners and team compensation totals.

Lionel Messi retained the title of Major League Soccer's highest-paid athlete according to the salary report released Thursday by the MLS Players Association. The Argentine superstar secured 28.3 million in guaranteed compensation for the season. This figure represents an increase of almost 8 million compared to his previous year earnings.

Top MLS Player Salaries Revealed

Messi's compensation package leads the entire league by a significant margin over the second-place finisher. Robert Lewandowski, who plays for Chicago, ranked second with a total guaranteed salary of 19.51 million. The gap between the top two earners highlights the financial disparity at the very peak of the roster pay scale in the competition.

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Antoine Griezmann of Orlando rounded out the top three spot with 13.938 million in guaranteed pay. The French forward's earnings placed him firmly in the upper tier of the league compensation structure for the current season. His position demonstrates the premium value placed on world-class international talent within the domestic market.

Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC held the fourth position with 11.152 million in total guaranteed compensation. The South Korean star continues to command one of the highest salaries among active players in the league. His earnings reflect both his on-field performance and his global marketability as a key asset for his club.

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Atlanta United signed Swiss international Breel Embolo for a guaranteed 10.81 million this season. This figure places Embolo fifth on the list of highest-paid players in the organization. The data confirms that multiple clubs are investing heavily in high-profile forwards to drive their competitive strategies forward.

Club Compensation Totals Analyzed

Miami led all MLS clubs in total guaranteed compensation with a collective 59.37 million across its roster. The club's financial dominance is driven by the aggregation of top-tier salaries including Messi and other key players. This total illustrates the strategic depth and financial resources available to the franchise in the current competitive landscape.

Chicago Fire ranked second among all teams with a total guaranteed compensation of 41.29 million. This total is anchored significantly by the high salary of Robert Lewandowski, who joined the squad earlier this year. The club's investment reflects its commitment to maintaining a competitive roster in the Western Conference.

Atlanta United secured the third position for total team compensation with 38.35 million in guaranteed funds. The club's spending power allows it to retain international stars like Breel Embolo alongside domestic talent. This financial structure supports their ongoing efforts to improve their standing in the league standings.

The Los Angeles Galaxy came in fourth with 34.91 million in total guaranteed compensation for its players. The club maintains a strong financial position relative to many competitors in the league. This budget supports their roster construction and ability to attract established talent to their lineup.

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Los Angeles FC finished fifth in team compensation totals with 32.91 million in guaranteed salary. Son Heung-min contributes substantially to this total, reflecting the club's reliance on high-value contracts. The financial structure enables the team to remain competitive in both regular season play and postseason scenarios.

Lower Tier Team Salaries Listed

Philadelphia Union recorded the lowest total team compensation in the league at 12.64 million. This figure contrasts sharply with the leading teams, indicating a different roster construction strategy. The club operates with a significantly smaller payroll budget compared to its top-tier competitors.

Sporting Kansas City held the second-lowest total team compensation at 13.30 million. This financial positioning suggests a reliance on different mechanisms for player acquisition and development. The club manages its budget within a much tighter constraint than the league leaders.

DC United ranked third lowest in total team compensation with 14.55 million in guaranteed funds. This salary structure reflects the financial realities facing mid-to-lower tier franchises in the league. These clubs must navigate the salary cap with limited resources compared to the high-spending teams.

The reported figures cover player earnings through October 9 of the current calendar year. All compensation data has been annualized for players who joined the league during the summer transfer period. This methodology ensures a fair comparison across all active roster members regardless of their signing date.