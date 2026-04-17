Lion's Head Hiking Trail Temporarily Closed Due to Unsettled Weather; Alternative Routes Recommended

Cape Town's popular Lion's Head hiking trail will be temporarily closed this weekend as the South African Weather Service forecasts persistent light rain, cool temperatures, and steady winds. Alternative hiking routes are recommended for those looking to enjoy outdoor activities amidst the unsettled weather conditions.

The iconic Lion's Head hiking trail in Cape Town will be temporarily inaccessible to the public due to anticipated inclement weather conditions. The South African Weather Service has issued a forecast predicting a persistently wet and cool weekend for the Mother City, with light rain expected to grace the region throughout both Saturday and Sunday.

This closure aims to prioritize the safety of hikers, as conditions on the exposed Lion's Head summit can become hazardous with increased rainfall and wind. According to meteorological projections, Saturday will see a consistent pattern of slight rain across all key time intervals, commencing in the early hours and extending through the evening. Humidity levels are expected to be high, starting at approximately 80% in the pre-dawn hours, gradually decreasing to around 60% by early afternoon, before rising again to approximately 70% by late evening. The temperatures are anticipated to remain relatively cool, with the mercury beginning at a chilly 13°C in the early morning, reaching a peak of 17°C in the afternoon, and settling around 15°C as evening descends. The overall forecast for Saturday indicates a minimum temperature of 13°C and a maximum of 18°C, with a 60% probability of rainfall, and an expected accumulation of around 5mm. Winds on Saturday will also be a factor, commencing at a brisk 27.8 km/h at 2 am, intensifying to 37 km/h by 8 am, and reaching their zenith at 46.3 km/h in the afternoon, before moderating slightly to 37 km/h in the evening. The wind direction will predominantly shift from a north-northwesterly flow in the morning to a westerly current later in the day, further contributing to potentially challenging conditions on the mountain. Sunday is predicted to continue the trend of wet weather, with slight rain forecasted to persist throughout the entire day. Humidity levels are expected to fluctuate within a range of 65% to 75%, while temperatures will remain largely steady. The day will begin at around 14°C in the early morning, climb to approximately 16°C in the afternoon, and then cool back down to 14°C by nightfall. Rainfall amounts on Sunday are also expected to be in the vicinity of 5mm. Given the consistent forecast of rain across both days with no clear intervals of dry weather anticipated, Cape Town's weekend weather outlook is characterized by unsettled conditions. These will be dominated by cool temperatures, steady winds, and consistent light showers, making outdoor activities, particularly those at higher elevations, less than ideal. In light of the closure of the Lion's Head track, residents and visitors seeking outdoor pursuits are advised to explore alternative hiking routes that may offer greater shelter or be less exposed to the elements. Information regarding these alternative routes can be found through local tourism boards or outdoor adventure groups. It is always recommended to check the latest weather updates and safety advisories before embarking on any outdoor activity, especially during periods of unsettled weather. The closure serves as a proactive measure to ensure public safety and prevent potential incidents





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