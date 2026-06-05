Linktree: The Leading Link-in-Bio Solution for Social Media

Linktree is a link-in-bio tool that allows users to share everything they create, curate, and sell from their social media profiles in one link. With over 70 million users, Linktree is the leading link-in-bio solution, offering customization options, QR code functionality, and monetization features.

Join over 70 million people using Linktree for their link in bio. This link helps you share everything you create, curate, and sell from your Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media profiles.

The link connects all your content across social media, websites, stores, and more in one link in bio. You can customize every detail or let Linktree automatically enhance it to match your brand and drive more clicks. Add your unique Linktree URL to all the platforms and places where you find your audience.

Then use your QR code to drive your offline traffic back to your link in bio. With Linktree, you can track your engagement over time, monitor revenue, and learn what's converting your audience. This allows you to make informed updates on the fly to keep your audience coming back. In the past, every time you had something new to share, you had to go to every single one of your channels to change the link in each of your bios.

This was time-consuming and complicated, making it harder to keep everything up to date. A link in bio tool means you never have to compromise or remove one link from your bio so you can add another. You can keep everything you want to share online in one link. When you've got a change, you only ever have to make it once.

Linktree was created in 2016 as an easy way to link out to all socials and unify digital ecosystems, pioneering the link-in-bio category. Linktree remains the leading, biggest, and most popular link-in-bio solution, but that's just the beginning. You can use your Linktree URL or QR code on your business cards, in your email signature, on paper-based posters and brochures, and even on your resume. If you don't have a website, that's fine.

If you have a Linktree, you don't need one! Linktree offers plenty of ways to sell products and monetize your audience. You can collect revenue from affiliate links, and sell your products right in your Linktree. Monetization features are only available for selected countries, so be sure to check the requirements.

Many Linktree creators see incredible results with online sales on Linktree because it removes the extra steps involved in a purchase. For example,





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Linktree Link-In-Bio Social Media Monetization QR Code

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