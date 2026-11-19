Johannesburg High Court judges visited Lindela, revealing that over 500 Ethiopian nationals are detained there, with South African immigration officials citing significant hurdles in securing travel documents.

Johannesburg High Court judges visited the Lindela Repatriation Centre on Wednesday, uncovering that Ethiopian nationals constitute more than 500 of the 3,200 illegal foreign nationals currently detained at the facility. This specific demographic detail emerged during a legal challenge initiated by foreign nationals who intend to apply for asylum while in custody. The visit highlighted the operational difficulties South Africa n immigration authorities face when attempting to repatriate individuals who have overstayed their visas or entered the country illegally.

Repatriation Challenges for Ethiopian Detainees

Lindela authorities have publicly stated that returning the Ethiopian group has become an immense challenge due to the struggle to secure necessary travel documents and approvals from Ethiopian authorities. Chief director for immigration enforcement Stephen Van Neel briefed the court during this fact-finding visit, emphasizing that the inability to return Africans from the northern part of the continent is a matter of grave concern. Van Neel noted that while the department has been engaging Ethiopian authorities to assist with the process, it remains a significant struggle to finalize these deportations.

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Legal Challenges from Illegal Entrants

The court has been hearing a case involving two groups of Ethiopian nationals who entered South Africa illegally and are seeking release to apply for asylum. Judicial proceedings have revealed that these applications are typically brought after individuals have resided in South Africa illegally for prolonged periods. In some instances, applicants have remained in the country for years before finally being arrested for immigration violations. It is only upon arrest that these individuals produce letters of demand, which legally force the department to uphold their right to apply for asylum, thereby complicating the deportation timeline.

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Demographics at the Detention Centre

While Ethiopian nationals represent a significant portion of the detained population, other groups also contribute to the high numbers at Lindela. Zimbabweans and Mozambicans make up some of the other larger groups currently held at the facility. However, Malawian nationals constitute the largest single group at Lindela, with 749 detainees held at the centre. This demographic breakdown illustrates the complex multi-national nature of the illegal immigration challenge facing South African immigration enforcement.

Impact on Enforcement and Future Steps

The revelation of these detention numbers and the specific difficulties in deportating Ethiopian nationals underscores the strain on South Africa's immigration system. The Johannesburg High Court's involvement indicates that legal frameworks surrounding asylum applications and detention rights continue to be tested by illegal entrants. Immigration officials must navigate both the logistical hurdles of securing travel documents from origin countries and the legal obligations to process asylum claims, creating a bottleneck in the repatriation process for thousands of illegal foreigners.