Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Linda Buthelezi says the players, not coach Miguel Cardoso, are to blame for the club's poor run after cup exits. He says fatigue and lost focus are behind recent defeats and wants tired players rested.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Linda Buthelezi has blamed the current players, not coach Miguel Cardoso, for the club's poor run of results. He said the squad has lost focus and is showing clear signs of fatigue.

His comments follow a string of high-profile cup exits for Sundowns. The Brazilians have been knocked out of the CAF Champions League, the Super Cup and the Carling Knockout. The Carling Knockout semifinal defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday was the latest setback. That result has sparked intense scrutiny around head coach Miguel Cardoso.

Also read Mamelodi Sundowns 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs: Miguel Cardoso Concedes Small Details Decisive in Cup Defeat

Buthelezi Refuses To Blame Cardoso

Buthelezi refused to blame Cardoso for the slump. He said the players are tired both mentally and physically. Regulars such as Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams have shown signs of a heavy workload. They have also made uncharacteristic errors in recent matches.

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Buthelezi explained his view to Sowetan. He said: I don't see anything wrong with Sundowns, technically, they are okay. I still believe that players are very tired either mentally and obviously physically because naturally you get tired. He added that the players are well paid compared with others in the league.

He said: I mean, the players get paid well more than other players in other teams, so I blame the players more than anything. You can't blame the coach in this situation. We blame players as they have lost focus. Buthelezi pointed to the goals conceded against Chiefs as evidence of a lack of concentration.

Ex-Midfielder Points To Player Fatigue

He said: Against Chiefs, those two goals they conceded ... were avoidable, but it shows that they've lost focus. So, I think it's about the players more than anything else. While some supporters feel the coach should be released, Buthelezi does not agree. He said the team only needs to be refreshed and that fatigued players should be rested.

He said: Like I said, I won't blame Cardoso, he is a very experienced coach, obviously he won't do something to let the team down. He continued: There is absolutely nothing like that, we can go back to when they lost those cups, when players lost focus ... that's where you lose, so I'm saying it is players more than the coach.

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Unless if he has lost favour with certain players, then it is an internal thing that should be solved. Buthelezi was blunt about the attitude he has seen from the squad. He said: I have seen players that have lost focus, they are not hungry anymore. They just need to step up.

Sundowns Prepare For Kruger United Clash

They are all relaxed now and they are killing the team. Sundowns will look to respond in their next match. They face Kruger United in the Betway Premiership at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday. The match kicks off at 6pm.

The weekend league fixtures also include several other games. On Friday, Stellenbosch host Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium at 7.30pm. On Saturday, AmaZulu play Milford at Moses Mabhida Stadium at 3.30pm. Chippa United meet Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 3.30pm.

Kruger United take on Sundowns at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium at 6pm. On Sunday, Marumo Gallants face Richards Bay FC at Royal Bafokeng Stadium at 3.30pm. Sekhukhune United play Siwelele at Peter Mokaba Stadium at 6pm. The published date on the source report was November 22, 2026.