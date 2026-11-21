Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba oversees the planting of 9,500 citrus trees at Zebediela, a move creating hundreds of jobs and reviving a historic agricultural asset.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba recently oversaw the planting of 9,500 new citrus trees at the Zebediela Citrus Farm, marking a significant milestone in the province's agricultural revival strategy. This initiative, located in the Lepelle-Nkumpi Local Municipality within the Capricorn District, represents a concrete step toward restoring one of Southern Hemisphere's most historic farming assets.

Strategic Partnership Drives Agricultural Revival

The revitalization project relies on a strategic partnership between the Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, WIPHOLD, and the Bjatladi Communal Property Association. This collaboration aims to reverse years of neglect that left approximately 95% of the existing orchard trees in ruins and in need of removal to restore commercial production capabilities.

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During her recent State of the Province Address, Dr Phophi Ramathuba committed to reviving Zebediela through the attraction of new investors. WIPHOLD has emerged as a key partner in this renewed drive, demonstrating confidence in the economic potential of the region and the viability of restoring the enterprise to former glory.

Economic Impact and Job Creation Statistics

The immediate economic impact of this initiative is already visible through substantial job creation and infrastructure restoration. Approximately 367 permanent jobs have been created at the farm, with further employment opportunities expected to emerge as the project expands over the coming seasons and years, aligning with government promises to translate political commitments into tangible economic benefits for residents.

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Zebediela Citrus Estate currently employs close to 400 full-time employees and is producing tomatoes, watermelons, cabbage, and citrus for the upcoming season. This diversified production strategy ensures that the farm generates revenue and employment immediately, rather than waiting for the newly planted trees to mature and begin bearing fruit.

Interim Crop Strategy and Future Production Timeline

WIPHOLD Managing Director Ronnie McKenzie highlighted the success of an interim crop project involving the planting of beans on 200 hectares from January to July 2026. This effort created approximately 700 temporary harvesting jobs, providing critical income to communities that previously had limited access to resources and employment opportunities.

The newly planted citrus trees are not expected to start bearing fruit for four to five years. In the interim, the farm will continue to produce cash crops and harvest from the resuscitated orchards, ensuring a steady stream of economic activity and food security for the local region while the long-term citrus legacy is reestablished.

Long-Term Vision for Rural Economic Renewal

Dr Phophi Ramathuba emphasized that the initiative extends beyond mere tree planting to encompass broader economic renewal and livelihood restoration. The project includes comprehensive soil and water testing, the clearing of neglected orchards, the procurement of heavy machinery, and the restoration of essential farm infrastructure to support sustainable long-term production.

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The premier stated that the economic benefits must extend beyond the boundaries of the farm to reach households and communities across Limpopo. The initiative is designed to stimulate local businesses, create opportunities for emerging farmers and small enterprises, and strengthen the agricultural value chain, thereby breathing new life into an agricultural legacy of great significance for the people of the province.