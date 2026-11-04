Limpopo Premier Ramathuba Defends Service Record As Election Day Unfolds

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba urges voters despite challenges, citing municipal interventions. Meanwhile, KZN police investigate officer for partisan branding.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba declared that the provincial administration must actively address community challenges immediately rather than waiting for the conclusion of the election cycle. Speaking to Sowetan on Wednesday morning after casting her ballot at Mokopane Primary School in the Mogalakwena local municipality, Ramathuba acknowledged the persistent struggles faced by residents. She highlighted ongoing issues such as unemployment, water shortages, and deteriorating road infrastructure as critical areas requiring immediate government attention. Despite these difficulties, she urged citizens not to let these hardships discourage them from participating in the voting process. Ramathuba emphasized that the provincial government has already implemented specific interventions in several municipalities that have historically struggled with service delivery failures. She pointed to a track record of action initiated since the ANC Provincial Conference as evidence of their commitment to resolving these systemic issues.

Municipal Interventions And Infrastructure Focus

Phophi Ramathuba cited specific interventions in the Waterberg district, Lephalale, Vhembe, Greater Giyani, Tzaneen, and Polokwane as examples of the provincial government's active role in improving local services. These efforts have primarily focused on water provision, sanitation improvements, and road infrastructure maintenance. Limpopo has long battled a myriad of service delivery challenges, with many municipalities heavily dependent on external consultants to balance their books. Ramathuba noted that the provincial government established a premier's war room to address persistent water challenges in Polokwane. This specialized unit has rehabilitated boreholes and improved road infrastructure to mitigate the impact of these failures on local communities. She challenged residents to verify these actions, stating that they do not need to wait for an electoral victory to see tangible results from their government.

Also read Police arrest Limpopo voter for taking photo of marked ballot

Police Misconduct And Voting Station Security

In a separate incident concerning the integrity of the electoral process, the Kwazulu-Natal police force is investigating a police sergeant for alleged partisan conduct at a voting station. Col Robert Netshiunda, a police spokesperson, confirmed that an officer was posted at a voting station in the Mphithini area in Donnybrook. The investigation was triggered after the police sergeant arrived at the station in a vehicle branded with posters of a political party. Although the specific party was not identified in the initial reports, the act of displaying partisan material at a neutral voting site is considered a serious breach of protocol. The officer has been precautionarily removed from election duty to prevent further interference with the voting process.

Netshiunda stated that internal disciplinary processes will be instituted to investigate the sergeant's conduct thoroughly. The acting provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Maj-Gen Phumelele Makoba, condemned the behavior, asserting that no unprofessional conduct by the South African Police Service (SAPS) will be tolerated. Makoba emphasized that officers were reminded of their responsibilities and the standards required of them. He added that beyond internal disciplinary steps, the force will investigate any contravention of applicable acts. This holistic approach aims to determine if criminal proceedings should be opened based on the findings of the investigation. Voting at the station continued seamlessly after the officer's removal, ensuring that the democratic process remained uninterrupted.

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Electoral Incidents And Public Safety Concerns

Separate early-morning incidents at voting stations have raised further concerns about public safety and order during the election period. In Umlazi, a suspect was arrested for assaulting police officers after arriving at a voting station in the M Section area. The suspect appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and reportedly attacked officers who confronted him about his behavior. Police confirmed that the suspect was arrested for assault and that additional charges relating to contraventions of the Electoral Act might be added to the case. This incident highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining order and ensuring the safety of voters and officials at polling stations.

Another incident occurred in the Ibisi policing precinct where three K9 police officers sustained minor injuries. The injuries resulted from a collision between the vehicle in which the officers were driving to a voting station and two cattle. The officers were treated at the hospital and subsequently discharged, with doctors declaring them fit to proceed with their duties. These varied incidents underscore the complex security landscape surrounding the elections, requiring constant vigilance from law enforcement agencies to ensure smooth operations across different regions.

Joburg Mayor Candidate Pledges Emergency Water Action

While provincial leaders focus on service delivery and security, mayoral candidates in Johannesburg are addressing the city's critical infrastructure needs. Helen Zille stated that her immediate priority would be addressing the water challenges confronting South Africa's economic and financial heartland if she is elected mayor during the municipal elections on Wednesday. Zille described Joburg as a great city worth fighting for and pledged to mobilize resources on an emergency basis to address the water crisis in the short term. The water challenges have left parts of the city without supplies due to increased demands driven by hot weather conditions. Her campaign focuses on immediate resource mobilization to stabilize the situation for residents and businesses.

The urgency of the water crisis in the Joburg metro and other municipalities has already prompted high-level government action. In May, persistent water challenges spurred President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish the national water crisis committee. This committee was created to coordinate government efforts in addressing water scarcity across the country. The establishment of such a committee reflects the severity of the situation and the need for a unified approach to managing water resources. As the election day progresses, candidates like Zille are using these critical infrastructure failures as central themes in their campaigns, promising swift and effective solutions to restore public confidence in local governance.