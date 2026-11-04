Ramathuba Votes in Limpopo, Says Service Delivery Cannot Wait for Elections

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba cast her ballot in Mokopane and defended her government's service delivery record, as the IEC reported progress and isolated voting incidents.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba cast her ballot on Wednesday morning at Mokopane Primary School in the Mogalakwena local municipality. She said her administration does not need to wait for the election cycle to end before addressing community challenges.

She cited interventions in several municipalities across the province. Speaking to Sowetan after voting, Ramathuba acknowledged that residents still face unemployment, water shortages and poor roads. She urged them not to let these difficulties discourage them from voting. She said the provincial government has a track record of intervening since the ANC Provincial Conference.

Also read Special voting concluded in Waterberg District, Limpopo

She said: We don't need to wait to be elected to intervene. Just go and check our track record. You will see the interventions we have made since we came from the ANC Provincial Conference. She cited the Waterberg district, Lephalale, Vhembe, Greater Giyani, Tzaneen and Polokwane, focusing on water provision, sanitation and road infrastructure.

Advertisement

Ramathuba Highlights Service Delivery Interventions

To tackle persistent water challenges in Polokwane, Ramathuba said the provincial government had established the premier's war room. Boreholes had been rehabilitated and road infrastructure improved. Limpopo has for years battled service delivery challenges, and many municipalities depend heavily on consultants to balance their books. Before voting, Ramathuba observed the electoral process at Mitchell House voting station.

She was received by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) provincial electoral officer Nkaro Mateta. Mateta expressed satisfaction with the progress of the electoral process in the province. Mateta said the IEC had successfully conducted 75% of its planned special-vote home visits by the time the special voting period closed. She raised concerns about some challenges during the special voting process.

These included instances where voters were not aware that family members had applied for special votes on their behalf. Mateta said: There were those we did not find at their homes. There were also those who did not want to vote because their family members had applied for them [and] they were not aware they had applied for them. Such issues waste the resources of the commission and create problems.

Earlier, Sowetan spoke to residents in Mokopane town ahead of the premier's arrival at the voting station. One resident, Ronald Ledwaba, said he was in town to do some shopping before heading to his voting station. Ledwaba acknowledged that residents continued to experience service delivery challenges, including unemployment, but expressed hope that the elections would bring positive changes to their lives. In a separate incident affecting the integrity of the voting process, a KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant was removed from duty.

Police Address Election Day Incidents

The officer had arrived at a voting station in a vehicle branded with political party posters. Col Robert Netshiunda, the spokesperson for the police force, confirmed that the officer was posted at the Mphithini area in Donnybrook. The political party involved was not identified in the initial report. Maj-Gen Phumelele Makoba, the acting provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, condemned the unprofessional conduct of the South African Police Service (SAPS) member.

Advertisement

He stated that no tolerance exists for such behavior and confirmed that the sergeant has been precautionarily removed from election duties. Internal disciplinary processes are now underway to investigate the matter holistically. Makoba added that investigations will also look into contraventions of applicable acts, with criminal proceedings opened if the evidence directs them to do so. Despite the disruption, voting at the affected station continued seamlessly after the officer's removal.

The police force reminded all officers of their responsibilities to maintain neutrality and professionalism at polling stations. Early morning violence occurred at a voting station in Umlazi, where a suspect was arrested for assaulting police officers. The individual arrived at the M Section station reportedly under the influence of alcohol and confronted officers who questioned his behavior. He was taken into custody for assault, and additional charges related to contraventions of the Electoral Act may be added.

Johannesburg Mayor Candidate Focuses On Water

In another incident, three K9 police officers sustained minor injuries when their vehicle collided with two cattle in the Ibisi policing precinct. The officers were driving to a voting station when the accident occurred. They were discharged from the hospital shortly after and declared fit to resume their duties, ensuring minimal impact on security operations at the polls. Helen Zille, a candidate for mayor of Johannesburg, stated that addressing the city's water crisis would be her immediate priority if elected.

She described Joburg as a great city worth fighting for and promised to mobilize resources on an emergency basis to resolve the shortage. The water challenges in the economic heartland have left parts of the city without supplies due to increased demand driven by hot weather conditions. The situation in Johannesburg mirrors broader national concerns, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a national water crisis committee in May. This body coordinates government efforts to address scarcity across multiple municipalities.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of South Africa reported that 75% of its planned special-vote home visits were completed successfully before the period closed, indicating smooth administrative progress despite isolated incidents.