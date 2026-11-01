Limpopo police seize R975 000 in explosives on N1, arrest two foreign nationals

Two foreign nationals aged 30 and 43 were arrested after Limpopo police found explosives worth about R975 000 in a white Toyota Quantum at Kranskop Plaza on the N1 South. They will appear in the Modimolle Magistrate's Court on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Two foreign nationals have been arrested after Limpopo police confiscated explosives worth approximately R975 000 during a stop-and-search operation at Kranskop Plaza on the N1 South.

The suspects, aged 30 and 43, were arrested by members of the Waterberg Flying Squad at about 04:45 on Friday, October 30, 2026. Police said officers were conducting routine stop-and-search operations when they stopped a white Toyota Quantum occupied by the two men. During the search, officers allegedly found bags containing explosives valued at approximately R975 000 inside the vehicle. The suspects were questioned about the explosives and asked to provide the documentation authorising their transportation.

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Suspects Failed To Produce Explosives Permits

According to police, both men failed to produce the required permits. Police said: When questioned about the relevant documentation or permits authorising the transportation of the explosives, the two occupants failed to produce the required documents. The two men were immediately arrested for the illegal possession and transportation of explosives. Police confiscated the explosives, estimated to be worth R975 000, along with the white Toyota Quantum allegedly used to transport them.

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Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers welcomed the arrests and commended members of the Waterberg Flying Squad for their vigilance. Scheepers praised officers for their vigilance and dedication while performing their daily duties, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of dangerous explosives from unauthorised hands. The seizure highlights ongoing police efforts to combat the illegal possession and transportation of explosives in the province.

Explosives Suspects To Appear In Court Monday

Police have not released further details about the origin or intended destination of the explosives. The two suspects are expected to appear before the Modimolle Magistrate's Court on Monday, November 2, 2026, to face charges related to the illegal possession and transportation of explosives. The investigation is continuing. In a separate incident, police made a breakthrough in a brutal attack in which a farmer's ears were cut off.

Two suspects have been arrested after a 50-year-old farmer was shot and had his ears cut off during a violent farm robbery in Syferfontein, Ventersdorp, in the North West province.