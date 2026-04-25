Limpopo Fencing Crisis Raises Foot-and-Mouth Disease Fears

Collapsed fences in Limpopo’s nature reserves are increasing the risk of foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks, prompting urgent calls for repairs and increased funding from the provincial government. The DA has written to the MEC, highlighting the danger posed by buffalo near livestock, while the department outlines the challenges of addressing extensive damage caused by weather, poaching, and community access.

The Limpopo province in South Africa is facing a growing crisis regarding the integrity of fencing surrounding its government-owned nature reserves, raising serious concerns about a potential outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease ( FMD ).

Farmers and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are urgently calling on the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment, and Tourism to address the widespread collapse of these critical biosecurity barriers. The DA has formally written to MEC Baldwin Matibe, emphasizing the heightened risk of FMD spreading into commercial, communal, and emerging livestock systems due to the compromised fencing. Specific areas of concern include Letaba Ranch, the Makuya Nature Reserve, Pompey Farm, and the Phalaborwa/Foskor waterworks road.

The presence of buffalo, known carriers of FMD, near these broken fences significantly increases the likelihood of disease transmission. A recent report highlighting poor management, inadequate funding, and infrastructure decay within Limpopo’s conservation areas further exacerbates these anxieties, questioning the effectiveness of existing disease control measures and wildlife management protocols. The DA stresses that a successful vaccination program is futile without secure fencing preventing wildlife from freely interacting with cattle populations.

Maintaining robust containment and biosecurity infrastructure, including well-maintained fencing and responsible reserve management, is paramount to protecting both Limpopo’s livestock and the national herd. The Department acknowledges the severity of the situation, stating that the compromised fencing has been a cumulative issue over several years, worsened by extreme weather events, illegal human activity, and wildlife pressure.

Spokesperson Hitekani Magwedze clarified that the damage isn’t attributable to a single incident but rather a combination of factors, including deliberate vandalism linked to poaching, animal damage, and even communities creating openings for livestock access to water. Immediate temporary measures, such as installing non-electrified fencing in high-risk areas, have been implemented to limit wildlife movement and unauthorized access.

Simultaneously, the department is actively seeking funding from the Limpopo provincial Treasury for the construction of a permanent electrified game fence, considered the only sustainable long-term solution. The scale of the problem is substantial, with approximately 72 kilometers of fencing damaged at Letaba Ranch and 71 kilometers at Makuya Nature Reserve. The estimated cost for replacing this fencing with electrified game fencing is a staggering R1.2 million per kilometer, totaling over R170 million for these priority areas alone.

Despite the significant financial burden, the department has secured an initial allocation of R20 million from the provincial Treasury to begin addressing the most critical sections. Further funding is anticipated through budget adjustments. Magwedze explained that the delay in comprehensive repairs is primarily due to financial constraints, not a lack of initiative. The situation is particularly critical along the wildlife-livestock interface near the Kruger National Park.

The department is prioritizing securing the wildlife-livestock interface, recognizing its importance in preventing the spread of FMD. The ongoing efforts highlight the complex challenges faced in balancing conservation needs, biosecurity concerns, and limited financial resources. The long-term success of FMD prevention in Limpopo hinges on sustained investment in infrastructure, effective wildlife management, and collaborative efforts between government departments, farmers, and local communities.

The situation also underscores the importance of proactive maintenance and timely repairs to prevent further deterioration of critical infrastructure. The department’s commitment to securing additional funding and implementing sustainable solutions is crucial in mitigating the risk of a devastating FMD outbreak and safeguarding the province’s agricultural economy





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Foot-And-Mouth Disease FMD Limpopo Wildlife Fencing Biosecurity

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