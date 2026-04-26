Limpopo Department Denies Prioritizing Road Repairs for VIP Visits

The Limpopo Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure has refuted claims that it only fixes potholes and rehabilitates roads when high-profile politicians like President Ramaphosa are scheduled to visit. Residents allege selective road maintenance coinciding with presidential and funeral events.

The Limpopo Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure is facing accusations of prioritizing road repairs based on the schedules of high-profile visitors, specifically when President Cyril Ramaphosa or other prominent figures are expected to attend events in the region.

Residents of Nkowankowa, Dan, and Mokgoloboto communities have voiced strong discontent, alleging that the severely damaged D5011 road, a crucial artery connecting the R36 highway (Tzaneen to Lydenburg) with Bindzulani and Nkowankowa, only received attention immediately before President Ramaphosa’s visit for the National Women’s Day Commemoration on August 9th, 2025. This sparked outrage among locals who pointed out that potholes, some large enough to accommodate a car, had been left unrepaired for weeks prior to the presidential visit.

They perceive this as a clear indication of a “VIP-only” service delivery approach, where infrastructure improvements are triggered not by the needs of the community, but by the presence of important dignitaries. The situation is further complicated by the residents’ recollection of similar repairs undertaken in October 2024, coinciding with the funeral of former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni, also held at Nkowankowa Stadium.

This pattern has led to a deep sense of frustration and a belief that road maintenance is a temporary, event-driven measure rather than a sustained effort to address the long-term infrastructure needs of the area. Given Mkhari, a resident of Dan Village, situated close to the D5011 road, articulated the community’s despair, stating that road rehabilitation often seems to occur only in the wake of a death within the community.

He described a disheartening cycle where the department appears to wait for a funeral to justify road repairs, even after devastating floods caused widespread damage across Limpopo since December of the previous year. Mkhari passionately called for a government that demonstrates consistency and genuine care for its citizens, rather than one that selectively addresses infrastructure issues based on the prominence of visitors or the passing of well-known individuals.

He emphasized the need for proactive and equitable service delivery, independent of political events or personal stature. The department, however, vehemently denies these allegations. Emmanuel Mongwe, the spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure, asserted that the department operates under a comprehensive provincial road infrastructure program. This program, he explained, encompasses both the construction and maintenance of both gravel and paved roads throughout the province.

Mongwe firmly stated that it is inaccurate to suggest that road projects are solely initiated in response to major events or high-profile visits. He highlighted the rigorous administrative processes involved in infrastructure projects, including detailed planning, budgeting, and the selection of contractors. According to Mongwe, implementation is continuous and guided by pre-approved plans, rather than being dictated by external circumstances.

He specifically cited the Bindzulani-Nkowankowa road project as an example, noting that it is currently undergoing routine maintenance due to its deteriorated condition. This route, he emphasized, is a vital connection to Tzaneen and extends towards the D1350 Tarentaal Intersection and Deerpark. The contractor assigned to this project is part of a larger group of 22 contractors appointed to serve the 22 local municipalities, tasked with undertaking routine road maintenance over a three-year period.

Mongwe concluded by reaffirming the department’s commitment to consistently implementing road infrastructure projects, aligning with its mandate to improve the provincial road network and enhance service delivery for the people of Limpopo





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Limpopo Road Repairs Cyril Ramaphosa Infrastructure Service Delivery

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