Limpopo Court Dismisses Peppadew International Motion to Bar Worker's Damages Claim

The Limpopo High Court ruled that Peppadew International cannot use COIDA to block Cecilia Nkwinika's R1.71 million claim for injuries caused by a colleague spraying chemicals.

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane has dismissed an application by Peppadew International (Pty) Ltd to block a damages claim filed by former employee Cecilia Nkwinika. The ruling allows Nkwinika to proceed with her lawsuit for severe injuries sustained during a workplace incident involving chemical spraying. The court determined that the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act ( COIDA) does not automatically shield the employer from liability in this specific instance. This legal decision opens the door for Nkwinika to seek R1.71 million in compensation through common law rather than being limited to statutory benefits.

Court Rejects COIDA Shield for Chemical Injury

The core legal question addressed by the court was whether the incident qualified as an occupational injury covered by COIDA, which would bar Nkwinika from suing her employer for damages. Peppadew International argued that the injury occurred in the course of employment, thereby preventing a common-law claim. However, the court found that the incident had no connection to the duties Nkwinika was performing at the time. She was working as a cleaner when another employee, Senyolo, allegedly sprayed a chemical into her face. The judge ruled that because the spraying was unrelated to her cleaning responsibilities, the company could not rely on the statutory exclusion to avoid potential liability.

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Details of the Workplace Chemical Incident

The incident occurred on April 23, 2023, during normal business hours at the company's premises in Limpopo. Nkwinika was engaged in her routine cleaning duties when Senyolo used a backpack sprayer to spray a chemical substance directly onto her face. The sprayer was owned by, or operated on behalf of, Peppadew International. Nkwinika alleges that this action resulted in immediate and severe physical and psychological trauma. She claims the chemical caused excruciating pain, sudden loss of vision in one eye, and conjunctivitis. The injuries also included facial skin changes, swelling, and chemical burns to the eyes. Her medical condition has been severe enough to prevent her from counting fingers with her right eye.

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Nkwinika's Legal Arguments and Damages Sought

Nkwinika contends that both the company and its employees failed to take reasonable steps to ensure her safety at the workplace. She alleges negligence in multiple areas, including a failure to keep a proper lookout, negligent operation of the backpack sprayer, and failing to consider the presence of other workers. Furthermore, she claims the employee lacked the necessary skill, knowledge, or certification to operate the equipment safely. The legal claim includes R1.71 million in damages, covering past and future medical expenses, loss of earning capacity, and compensation for pain and suffering. Nkwinika anticipates further treatment, including reconstructive surgery, ophthalmological therapy, and psychological consultations. She also claims for emotional trauma and the loss of amenities of life due to her permanent disability.

Precedent and Future Legal Proceedings

The court referenced the legal precedent set in Churchill v Premier of Mpumalanga, which established that a workplace injury does not automatically arise out of employment. A direct connection between the injury and the execution of duties is required for COIDA protection to apply. The judge emphasized that Nkwinika was not injured because of her position or actions as a cleaner, but because Senyolo sprayed chemicals in her face. The court will not determine whether the act was negligent or deliberate in this current hearing; that question will be resolved in the main action. The current ruling simply removes the procedural barrier, allowing Peppadew International to face the damages claim in court.