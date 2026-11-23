The Limpopo High Court dismissed an attorney's urgent application to suspend maintenance and contempt orders despite his vasectomy claim, ruling he cannot bypass existing judgments. R378,000 arrears remain.

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane has dismissed an urgent application filed by a practising attorney seeking to halt the enforcement of maintenance and contempt orders. Acting Judge G Diamond ruled that the attorney could not utilize urgent proceedings to suspend existing court directives while the fundamental dispute over the child's paternity remained legally unresolved.

The court found that the attorney had accumulated R378,000 in unpaid maintenance, a significant sum resulting from his failure to comply with prior judicial mandates. Judge Diamond further ordered the attorney to pay the child's mother's legal costs on a punitive attorney-and-client scale, which included the expenses for one counsel. This financial penalty underscores the court's view of the attorney's conduct during these proceedings.

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Medical Evidence and Paternity Claims

The attorney argued before the court that he underwent a vasectomy in 2010, a medical procedure designed to sterilize men. He presented medical evidence from subsequent semen analysis that showed azoospermia, a clinical condition characterized by the absence of sperm in the semen. Based on this physiological data, he contended that it was biologically impossible for him to have fathered a three-year-old girl born in August 2023.

He further accused the child's mother of refusing to cooperate with a DNA test ordered by the court. The attorney claimed that arrangements for testing had allegedly been made and paid for, yet the mother declined to participate. However, Judge Diamond emphasized that the urgent application was not a forum for determining biological paternity or validating a purported customary marriage. The legal question before the High Court was strictly limited to the enforcement of existing orders.

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Legal History and Contempt Findings

The financial obligations stemmed from a Rule 43 order granted on 19 December 2023, which required the attorney to pay monthly maintenance of R12,000 to the child's mother and R9,000 for the child. The order also mandated a payment of R150,000 towards the mother's legal costs in the divorce proceedings. Although the attorney initially complied with these payments between January and July 2024, he subsequently ceased all transfers.

This non-compliance led to a finding of contempt of court on 13 August 2024, with a warrant for his committal suspended pending remediation. Despite a subsequent variation requiring settlement of outstanding amounts within 10 days, the attorney failed to comply, resulting in further contempt proceedings. On 6 September 2024, Matumba AJ found him in contempt and authorized his imprisonment for 60 days. Although this order was later purportedly varied, the child's mother successfully appealed, and on 16 March 2026, the Full Court overturned the subsequent decision, restoring the pre-11 November 2024 position.

Ongoing Procedural Delays and Appeals

The DNA paternity dispute, which began in October 2025, remains unresolved due to ongoing legal proceedings. The mother's appeal against the original DNA order was granted by the Supreme Court of Appeal on March 18, 2026, and is scheduled to be heard by the Full Court on November 20, 2026. While her failure to facilitate DNA testing remains unexplained, Judge Diamond noted that the delay cannot be attributed solely to her.

The attorney also declined an alternative opportunity in April 2026 to pursue fresh paternity proceedings through the magistrate's court. Consequently, when Judge Diamond delivered judgment on November 16, 2026, the child's biological paternity remained undetermined. The judge did not rule on the merits of the appeal or anticipate the Full Court's decision, maintaining that the original DNA order remained executable pending the appeal.

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Arrest Warrants and Financial Penalties

The attorney was convicted in January 2025 for failing to comply with a maintenance order and received a suspended sentence. His attorneys requested a five-month payment deferment due to financial difficulties, but he repeatedly failed to appear in court. A warrant for his arrest was issued in October 2025, and police attempted to arrest him at his Krugersdorp home on 3 and 6 October 2026.

Although Chidi AJ temporarily stayed the warrant in November 2025, Judge Diamond clarified that the order had not actually set it aside. A further arrest warrant was issued in July 2026. By 12 October, a writ of commitment had been issued in connection with the contempt proceedings. The attorney launched his latest urgent High Court application on 7 October, seeking to suspend the maintenance and contempt orders and prevent his arrest, a bid that has now been dismissed.