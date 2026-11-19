University of Pretoria study reveals 87 percent of Kruger National Park suffers from light pollution, disrupting wildlife behavior and aiding poachers.

A comprehensive scientific investigation has identified significant light pollution penetrating the boundaries of the Kruger National Park. The study, led by the University of Pretoria, reveals that artificial illumination from surrounding communities is fundamentally altering the nocturnal environment essential for the survival of apex predators and endangered species.

Study Reveals Widespread Light Contamination

According to research published in the international journal Biological Conservation, 87 percent of night images captured across the protected area contain clear evidence of light pollution. The data indicates that streetlights, residential buildings, and other infrastructure located outside the park borders are emitting light that flows into the wilderness, affecting animals including lions, African wild dogs, and rhinos.

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Lead researcher Bernard Coetzee from the University of Pretoria's department of zoology and entomology emphasized that physical boundaries do not stop environmental changes. Light does not recognize park boundaries, meaning that land protection efforts may inadvertently fail to preserve the natural darkness that wildlife depends on for feeding, hunting, and navigation.

Research Methodology and Sky Glow Data

The research team collaborated with scientists from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom and South African National Parks. During fieldwork periods in August 2016 and February 2017, researchers positioned specialized cameras equipped with fisheye lenses at 55 distinct sites to photograph the entire night sky.

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These photographs were taken after 8pm to ensure astronomical darkness, with the sun sufficiently below the horizon. Analysis of the 55 images showed that 48 displayed evidence of artificial light pollution, primarily visible along the horizon rather than directly overhead.

This horizontal spread is critical for conservationists, as measurements focusing solely on the sky directly overhead would significantly underestimate the extent to which artificial light penetrates protected areas. Only seven percent of images showed light pollution directly above the observation points.

Impact on Predator Behavior and Conservation

Artificial sky glow can mimic persistent moonlight, with intensity levels between 0.2 and 0.5 lux, significantly brighter than the 0.05 to 0.1 lux of a full moon. This disruption affects species that rely on natural light cycles, such as lions and African wild dogs, which use moonlight conditions to hunt and move.

Previous global research has linked artificial light at night to disrupted bird migration, altered insect behavior, and interference with biological rhythms. The Kruger study raises urgent questions about how changing night skies might disrupt predator-prey dynamics and reproductive cycles in the region.

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While the researchers stress that they measured light pollution rather than direct behavioral changes, the potential for ecological disruption is substantial. Darkness is an essential part of the natural environment, and altering night-time light conditions could fundamentally change how animals interact with their habitat.

Anti-Poaching Risks and Future Projections

The study also highlights a severe security risk regarding rhino conservation. Artificial light from outside communities can provide visual landmarks and improve visibility for illegal operators. Poachers often use moonlight to navigate and operate at night, and increased sky glow may facilitate these activities.

Western and southern areas of the park show the most noticeable signs of light pollution, driven by population growth in the southwest since 1993. The researchers warn that continued human population density increases will likely lead to more artificial light reaching the protected area.

The findings also critique current monitoring methods, noting that satellites have limited ability to detect light traveling toward the horizon. This limitation means previous assessments may have missed significant amounts of sky glow. Beyond wildlife, the loss of dark skies threatens astronomy research, stargazing tourism, and the broader ecological integrity of the region.