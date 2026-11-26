Life Healthcare announces a 7.4% rise in operating profit for FY2026, driven by margin expansion and dividend hikes. The group outlines aggressive expansion plans for FY2027 including new hospital beds and improved earnings guidance.

Life Healthcare has reported a solid operational performance, with a 7.4% increase in operating profit for the 2026 financial year. The group said on Thursday revenue for the year to end-September grew 1.7% to R25.5bn, while normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) was up 6.7% with margin expansion of 80 basis points.

Financial Performance Breakdown

Normalised EPS, which excludes one-off, non-recurring items, increased by 9.5% to 109.8c, while HEPS rose to 98.4c compared with a loss of 112.1c a year ago. A final cash dividend of 40c per share was declared, up 14.3% from a year ago. The group said HEPS and normalised EPS were impacted by the R5.3bn one-off gain recognised in the previous financial year after the completion of the Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) disposal, set off by the R2.9bn fair value loss recognised on the Piramal liability.

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Impact of Asset Disposal

The Piramal liability relates to earnout payments of up to $400m linked to milestones of future sales of LMI products until 2034. The group sold LMI to Lantheus last year. It also recognised impairments to the value of R107m related to non-acute businesses. The share buyback, which commenced in August, affected the number of shares in issue. It has bought back 16.9-million shares at an average price of R11.75.

Strategic Expansion Plans

Looking ahead to the 2027 financial year, the group's growth strategy will remain focused on expanding its underlying asset base in selected strategic locations. It expects to expand by 158 acute hospital beds, including the opening of the 140-bed Life Paarl Valley Hospital in the Western Cape in the fourth quarter of the 2027 financial year. It also plans 40 acute rehabilitation beds and 34 renal stations.

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Future Growth Projections

The two cyclotrons will start commercial production after completing the regulatory approval process, it said. The group has also been expanding services at existing facilities, including rehabilitation, diagnostic imaging and renal dialysis. The group expects paid patient day growth of about 1% resulting in occupancies of about 69%. Revenue growth for FY27 is expected to be around 5%.

Cost Savings and Capital Expenditure

It remains on track to deliver R400m in savings over three years, with a continued focus on improving the ebitda margin. Its asset optimisation programme is expected to be implemented through defined pathways over the next two to three years. It will provide an update at the release of the group's first-half results next year. Capital expenditure for FY27 is expected to be in the region of R1.9bn.