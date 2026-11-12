Life Healthcare Projects Earnings Growth Despite Operational Headwinds and Strategic Expansion

Life Healthcare forecasts a 6-11% rise in normalized EPS for the year ending September, driven by cost-saving initiatives and service expansions, while managing pressures from medical scheme changes and asset disposals.

Life Healthcare, a major provider of healthcare services in Southern Africa, has projected a positive trajectory for its financial performance in the upcoming fiscal year ending in September.

Despite acknowledging certain pressures on specific earnings metrics, the hospital group anticipates an increase in its normalized earnings per share from continuing operations. Specifically, the company forecasts that these earnings will rise by six to eleven percent, landing within the range of 106.3 cents to 111.3 cents per share. This represents a notable improvement compared to the 100.3 cents recorded in the previous financial year.

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Earnings Impact From LMI Disposal

However, the headline earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to be lower, ranging from 100.7 cents to 106 cents, which marks a decline of one to six percent relative to the pro forma figure of 107.1 cents from the prior year. This discrepancy is largely attributed to the financial effects of the disposal of Life Molecular Imaging, a subsidiary whose sale resulted in a significant net gain that distorts year-on-year comparisons for the 2025 financial year.

To provide a clearer picture of operational performance, the company has adjusted for a R2.9 billion fair-value adjustment linked to a liability associated with the LMI transaction. The interim results released for the six-month period ending in March further illuminate the group's financial health and operational challenges. Revenue increased by 2.4 percent to reach R12.4 billion, while normalized earnings per share saw a more robust increase of 8.4 percent, climbing to 53.1 cents.

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Additionally, normalized earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, commonly referred to as EBITDA, rose by 5.2 percent to R2 billion. These figures indicate underlying resilience despite headwinds faced by the hospital operations in the first half of the financial year. A significant contributor to this pressure was the placement of a major medical scheme funder under curatorship, which impacted cash flows and patient volumes.

Patient Day Decline And Recovery

Consequently, paid patient days, a critical metric indicating the number of days patients occupy hospital beds, experienced a slight decline of 0.9 percent in the acute hospital business on a like-for-like basis. Nevertheless, the group noted that hospital activity began to recover in the second quarter, with occupancy rates exceeding 70 percent.

When excluding the adverse effects of the affected funder, paid patient days in acute hospitals would have actually increased by 0.4 percent during the first half, suggesting that the core demand for services remained relatively stable. Life Healthcare continues to execute a strategic expansion plan aimed at strengthening its market position and improving operational efficiency. The group currently operates 42 hospitals across South Africa and Botswana, offering a total of 8,085 registered beds.

Its service portfolio is diverse, encompassing mental health, rehabilitation, renal dialysis, oncology, and diagnostic imaging. A key component of its growth strategy is the construction of the 140-bed Life Paarl Valley Hospital in the Western Cape, alongside expansions at existing facilities. The company has announced plans to add 87 acute beds and 64 rehabilitation beds across its network in the 2026 financial year.

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Hospital Expansion And Specialist Recruitment

This expansion is supported by an increase in diagnostic imaging capacity and the introduction of specialized cardiac and vascular services at existing sites. To support this growth, the company expects to recruit approximately 140 new specialists.

Furthermore, Life Healthcare is targeting R400 million in cost savings over a three-year period as part of its initiative to enhance efficiency and margins. The full-year results for the financial year are scheduled to be released on or around November 26, providing investors with a comprehensive view of the company's performance amidst these strategic developments.