Sharks sign Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok on multi-year deal from next July

The Hollywoodbets Sharks have secured Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok on a multi-year deal starting next July, returning him to Kings Park where his career began. Libbok joins from Japan's Hanazono Kintetsu Liners after a successful spell at the Stormers.

The Hollywoodbets Sharks have confirmed the signing of Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok on a multi-year deal. The 29-year-old will join the Durban franchise next July from Japan's Hanazono Kintetsu Liners.

Libbok is no stranger to Kings Park, having played for the Sharks during the 2020-21 season. The disruptive Covid-19 period saw him slip through the cracks before he moved to the Stormers in 2021. At the Stormers, Libbok blossomed into one of rugby's most influential playmakers. He helped the Cape side win the inaugural United Rugby Championship title in 2021-22 and finished as the competition's leading points scorer in consecutive seasons.

Also read Manie Libbok Signs Multi-Year Deal with Sharks

Manie Libbok Springbok Flyhalf Signs Multi-Year Deal

Libbok is a World Cup winner with 34 Test caps. He is currently on the Springbok bench for Saturday's Nations Championship opener against Italy in Turin. He turned 29 in July. Sharks coach JP Pietersen said Libbok perfectly fits the direction he is taking the team.

Advertisement

Pietersen said, Manie is a game changer and playmaker and that is precisely the type of player we need driving our game. Pietersen added, Fast, physical and relentless is not just a line for us. It needs players who can bring it to life for us every week and Manie does that. What stood out most when we spoke to him was his hunger.

He said, He does not just want to join the Hollywoodbets Sharks, he wants to help build something here with the rest of the squad. We are building a team with a strong identity, where every player puts the badge first and plays for the man next to him. Pietersen said, Manie buys into that completely. That attitude will rub off onto the younger players and we are really excited to work with him.

Libbok Excited About Returning to Durban Sharks

Libbok said he was excited about returning to Durban. He said, For the next chapter of my career there is no club I would rather be joining than the Sharks. This is an iconic club with a proud history and there is real excitement about the future. Libbok said, When I chatted to JP and heard his vision for the team, I knew straight away that there is something special developing here.

I want to be part of it. You can feel the new energy and the culture building and this is not a club that is afraid to do things differently. I am all in. He added, I have had a taste of Durban before, so coming back at this stage of my career with experience behind me, as the club starts a new era, means a lot to me.

I cannot wait to pull on the black and white jersey. Libbok said, I want to work with my coaches and teammates, and give everything I have got for the badge and the supporters. Sharks CEO Shaun Bryans said the signing reflected the franchise's long-term ambition. Bryans said, Securing a player of Manie's quality on a multi-year deal shows where this club is going.

Advertisement

He said, We have been clear that the new era of Sharks rugby is about building a team that competes for trophies and makes our supporters proud. That means selectively attracting the best talent globally. Libbok's return continues a growing trend in South African rugby. Cheslin Kolbe will make his official return to the Stormers in December after recovering from his jaw injury following years in France and Japan.

Sharks Young Backs Benefit From Libbok Experience

Kwagga Smith is returning from Japan to play for the Vodacom Bulls, who are also poised to sign Malcolm Marx from Japan. Other players such as Handre Pollard, Wilco Louw and Boan Venter have come back to South Africa in recent years. The Sharks have several exciting young backs coming through, such as 19-year-old fullback Zikethelo Siyaya. Libbok's presence at flyhalf should maximise the attacking potential of Siyaya and other young players such as Jurenzo Julius and Jaco Williams.

He will also link with Boks like Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker and Edwill van der Merwe. The Sharks also have Gianni Lombard and Jordan Hendrikse in their squad, but both can also play fullback. There was talk Libbok would return to the Stormers once his Japan stint finished. But Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is contracted to the Cape club until 2029 and John Dobson also has 20-year-old Yaqeen Ahmed on his books.

The Sharks also have a Junior World Championship winning flyhalf in Vusi Moyo. The thinking is that Moyo can benefit from having Libbok's experience rub off on him.